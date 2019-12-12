As Congress Races Against Calendar, Vote On Flavored E-Cigarette Ban Will Be Pushed To Next Year

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), the bill's co-sponsor, previously said there would be a vote by the end of the year, but there's only so many days left. And researchers are still investigating the root cause of the vaping-related illness that swept the country.

The Hill: House Democrats To Vote On Flavored E-Cigarettes Ban Next Year

A bill aimed at curbing youth vaping rates by banning flavored e-cigarettes will not get a vote in the House until next year, one of the measure’s co-sponsors said. Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), who co-sponsors the bill with Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), told The Hill on Wednesday that she has a “promise” from House leadership for a vote on the floor “early” next year. (Hellmann, 12/11)

PBS NewsHour: Researchers Still Striving To Understand Cause Of Vaping-Related Illnesses

State governments continue to crack down on flavored e-cigarettes and other vape products, largely in response to the deaths and illnesses that began coming to light this past summer. But as lawmakers deliberate over their policy response to vaping, researchers are still trying to understand the cause of the illnesses. (O'Brien, 12/11)

Meanwhile, in the states —

The Associated Press: New York Could Try To Keep Alive Flavored E-Cigarette Ban

New York's ban on flavored e-cigarettes is still held up in court but the state may try to keep it alive and expand it to include menthol. The state's Public Health and Health Planning Council is set to vote Thursday to keep the emergency ban on the books for another 90 days. The council had approved the ban in September but a state appeals court blocked the state from enforcing it in October. (Villenueve, 12/12)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Lawmakers Consider Ways To Curb E-Cigarette Use

The chairwoman of a state House health panel said she wants Georgia to pull flavored vaping liquids from stores and raise the purchase age to 21 to help keep the smoking product out of the hands of children. House Health and Human Services Chairwoman Sharon Cooper, a Marietta Republican, said she believes the General Assembly will pursue legislation to cut down on underage use of the e-cigarettes. (Prabhu, 12/11)

