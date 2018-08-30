As Consumers Become More Health Conscious, Starbucks’ Frappuccino Is Going On A Diet

Some versions of the drink contain more than twice as much sugar as a Snickers. Meanwhile, a psychology professor offers a look behind what's going on when you get "hangry."

The Wall Street Journal: Starbucks’ Frappuccino Gets A Sugar Makeover

Starbucks Corp. is putting its decadent Frappuccino on a diet, looking to reduce the drink’s high sugar levels, which have scared away increasingly health-conscious consumers and hurt sales. ... it has been tough for Starbucks to lower the calories and keep the sweet taste that consumers expect. “It was incredibly challenging to mimic what was taken out,” said Jason Davis, senior manager of beverage innovation at Starbucks. To achieve a similar texture and taste, the company tested more than 20 types of cream, 70 different vanilla flavorings and created a new bottle to make sure the proper amounts of flavor are dispensed. (Jargon, 8/30)

The Wall Street Journal: Is Getting ‘Hangry’ Actually A Thing?

It’s 4 p.m., and for no discernible reason, any little thing can make your blood boil. Are you hangry? The portmanteau of hungry and angry has become so common in colloquial speech, it made news when U.S. Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim tweeted about the condition when she skipped part of her breakfast. The Oxford English Dictionary gave it an official definition this year. (Mitchell, 8/29)

And —

Bloomberg: Nestle Wants Your DNA To Sell You Supplements

Nestle SA, the world’s largest food company, has joined the trend for personalized nutrition with a blend of artificial intelligence, DNA testing and the modern obsession with Instagramming food. The program, begun in aging Japan, could provide the Swiss company with a wealth of data about customers’ wellness and diet as it pivots toward consumers who are seeking to improve their health and longevity. (Du, Gretler and Takahashi, 8/29)

