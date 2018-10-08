As Major Hospital Mergers Become The Norm, Experts Wonder If Antitrust Standards Need To Be Adjusted

Just because health systems are not direct competitors doesn't meant they won't create a power shift in the market that should be regulated, experts say.

Modern Healthcare: Cross-Market Hospital Mergers Continue Despite Regulatory Scrutiny

The proposed tie-up between Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System poses an increasingly important antitrust question given the prevalence of cross-market hospital mergers, regulatory experts said. The combination of the biggest systems in Texas would produce a 68-hospital organization with two health plans, about 73,000 employees and nearly $15 billion in annual revenue. (Kacik, 10/6)

In other health industry news —

Modern Healthcare: HCA's Success Over 50 Years Banks On Sticking With The Basics

HCA Healthcare's recipe for success in a complex and technical industry is pretty simple. It comes down to size, deep pockets and unparalleled operational savvy. The sheer size of Nashville-based HCA, the nation's largest health system with 178 hospitals and thousands of other facilities, has given it an advantage over others by allowing it to spread the expense of back-office functions, the latest technology, and tasks like billing and purchasing supplies across its vast network, driving efficiency and lowering unit costs. (Livingston, 10/6)

