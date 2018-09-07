As Many As 4,600 Dropped From Arkansas’ Medicaid Rolls After Failing To Meet State’s New Work Requirements

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson stood firm in the face of criticism from advocates who say the requirements aren't incentivizing work but rather just adding hurdles to get government aid. "We will continue to do everything we can to ensure those who qualify for the program keep their coverage," Hutchinson said, "but we will also make sure those who no longer qualify are removed." Medicaid news comes out of Kentucky, Idaho and Massachusetts, as well.

CNN: Thousands In Arkansas Fail To Meet New Medicaid Work Rules

As many as 4,600 Medicaid recipients in Arkansas have lost their benefits for the rest of this year after failing to meet the state's new work requirements. Arkansas became the first state ever to implement work requirements, after gaining approval from the Trump administration earlier this year. Under the new rules, which took effect in June, recipients must work, go to school, volunteer or search for jobs for at least 80 hours a month or be stripped of their coverage until the following year. (Luhby, 9/6)

The Associated Press: Kentucky Names New Medicaid Commissioner

Health and Family Services Cabinet Secretary Adam Meier announced Tuesday that Carol H. Steckel is the state's new commissioner for the Department of Medicaid Services. Steckel has led WellCare Health Plans' development of Medicaid policy for the past five years. Steckel is replacing Jill Hunter, who is becoming the senior deputy commissioner. Meier said Hunter's new role will focus on redesigning the home and community based services waiver programs. These are programs that serve Medicaid recipients in their homes instead of an institution. (9/6)

Idaho Statesman: Idaho Medicaid Expansion Vote: New PAC Will Work Against It

There’s a new player in the fight over Medicaid expansion — or at least, new jerseys for some varsity members of the team. The newly formed Work, Not Obamacare PAC is aimed at “educating voters about Prop 2,” said PAC chairman Bob Tikker, president of Tikker Engineering. In November, Idaho voters will consider Proposition 2 — otherwise known as the Medicaid expansion ballot initiative — which would expand Medicaid eligibility to everyone under 138 percent of the poverty line. (Davlin, 9/6)

Boston Globe: Lawrence Clinic Sues State Officials Over Suspension Of Medicaid Payments

A Lawrence mental health clinic that treats more than 1,200 poor patients said it will close “imminently’’ if Massachusetts does not restore its Medicaid payments. Arbour Counseling Services, which is owned by the country’s largest psychiatric company, sued three state officials in federal court Tuesday over the payments, which the state suspended June 6 because of “credible allegations of fraud.’’ (Kowalczyk, 9/6)

