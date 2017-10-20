As Medicaid Enrollment Stabilizes, States Seeing Modest Rise In Spending

The Kaiser Family Foundation's annual survey of 50 states looks at changes expected in Medicaid programs. In other Medicaid news, Pennsylvania's governor vetoes a bill that would impose work requirements for enrollees, Louisiana lawmakers weigh new contracts for managed care companies and New Hampshire approves coverage of gender reassignment surgeries.

The Associated Press: Report: Medicaid Enrollments, Costs Begin To Stabilize

States are seeing more stability in their Medicaid programs after experiencing a surge in enrollment and costs associated with the Affordable Care Act, suggesting that one of the major pillars of former President Barack Obama's health overhaul may be nearing its peak. At the same time, they are experiencing a high level of uncertainty as Republicans in Congress continue to advocate for a major overhaul of a program that provides health insurance to tens of millions of lower-income and disabled Americans. Thursday's report by the Kaiser Family Foundation found Medicaid enrollments in the states slowed considerably to an increase of just 2.7 percent in fiscal year 2017. (Cassidy, 10/19)

CQ: Medicaid Spending Likely To Rise While Enrollment Growth Slows

Medicaid spending is expected to grow modestly in the coming year, fueled in part by rising prescription drug costs, provider rate increases and growth in the cost of long-term care services, a new report released Thursday says. That’s despite the fact that enrollment in the health program for the poor is projected to grow less rapidly during the same time period, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation’s annual survey of state Medicaid programs. (Williams, 10/19)

The Associated Press: Wolf Vetoes Bill To Impose Work Requirements For Medicaid

[Pennsylvania] Gov. Tom Wolf is vetoing legislation to impose work or job search requirements for certain Medicaid recipients. Wolf, a Democrat, Thursday rejected a bill that he said would have increased costs and ended health care for needy people. (10/19)

The Associated Press: Louisiana Medicaid Contracts Proposed For 2-Year Extension

Louisiana's health department wants to keep the five managed-care companies that coordinate health services for most state Medicaid patients in place, extending the lucrative government contracts for another two years. Lawmakers on the joint House and Senate budget committee on Friday will consider whether to approve the extensions, expected to cost $15 billion with federal and state dollars. (Deslatte, 10/19)

Concord Monitor: Vote Allows Medicaid Funds To Be Used For Gender Reassignment Surgeries

New Hampshire Medicaid money may now be used for gender reassignment surgeries, after legislators on the state’s administrative rules committee narrowly approved a change Thursday. Submitted by the Department of Health and Human Services, the change eliminates a provision of the rules that stipulates “sex change operations shall be non covered.” (DeWitt, 10/19)

