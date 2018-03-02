As Medicaid Fight Brews In Virginia’s Capitol, Hundreds Rally To Support Expansion

While the Virginia House shifted its stance on expanding the program after years of fighting it, the Senate hasn't budged. Media outlets report on Medicaid news out of Massachusetts, Ohio, Alabama and California, as well.

The Washington Post: Hundreds Of Virginians Rally For Medicaid Expansion

Under the shadow of the Bell Tower on Capitol Square, hundreds of people from across Virginia rallied on a rainy Thursday in support of a state budget that would expand Medicaid to about 400,000 low-income residents. Medicaid expansion is included in the budget approved by the House of Delegates. It also would add a work requirement for those seeking coverage. The budget passed by the Senate would not expand Medicaid. The two chambers must work out their differences and pass a budget before the legislative session ends March 10. (Copeland, 3/1)

The Richmond Times-Dispatch: Northam Calls For Assembly To Adopt Budget On Time, With Medicaid Coverage, Investments In Education

Gov. Ralph Northam asked General Assembly budget leaders on Thursday to produce a two-year state budget by scheduled adjournment in eight days that expands Medicaid coverage for uninsured Virginians, bolsters financial reserves and invests in priorities such as public education. (Martz, 3/1)

The Associated Press: White House Weighs In On Medicaid Expansion In Virginia

The White House budget director waded into Virginia’s ongoing debate over whether to expand Medicaid on Thursday, saying the Trump administration is “committed to addressing the unsustainable growth” of the program. The Office of Management and Budget issued director Mick Mulvaney’s brief statement “on the Obamacare Medicaid Expansion in Virginia” on Twitter. (Rankin, 3/1)

WBUR: The Mass. Medicaid Program Is Changing How It Delivers Health Care

It's being called the biggest redesign of the Massachusetts Medicaid program in over two decades. Starting Thursday, more than 800,000 state residents whose health insurance is provided by the program — MassHealth — find themselves under new insurance plans with new rules. (3/1)

The Columbus Dispatch: Critics Slam Medicaid Work Proposal

Advocates, health-care providers and others slammed a state plan on Thursday that would require most non-disabled adults on Medicaid to work or lose their tax-funded health care. (3/1)

The Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama Medicaid Seeks Work Requirements For Some Recipients

The Alabama Medicaid Agency will ask the federal government to allow it to impose work requirements on the program’s relatively small number of able-bodied adults, drawing fire from critics who say the move aims to throw people off the program. (Lyman, 3/1)

The Sacramento Bee: ‘Not Experimental Anymore’: UCD Med Center Expands Free Testing For Medi-Cal Families

Families on Medi-Cal can now receive free genomic testing to diagnose rare genetic disorders at UC Davis Medical Center, according to an announcement Thursday. (Sullivan, 3/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription