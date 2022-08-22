As Monkeypox Cases Double In LA, California Releases Isolation Guide

The rapid growth in Los Angeles county monkeypox cases happened over the last two weeks. California health officials are responding to the crisis by issuing guidance on isolation, including waiting 48 hours at home after symptoms fade. Other reports show the virus can linger on household surfaces.

San Francisco Chronicle: California Issues Its First Monkeypox Isolation Guidance

People recovering from monkeypox should wait at least 48 hours after symptoms subside before resuming activities outside the home and wear condoms during sex for 12 weeks after infection, California health officials said in their first recommendations for monkeypox isolation. (Ho, 8/19)

Los Angeles Times: Monkeypox Cases More Than Double In L.A. County

The number of cumulative monkeypox cases has more than doubled in Los Angeles County in the last two weeks as officials race to better track the virus and more widely vaccinate more vulnerable communities. (Money, Lin II and Toohey, 8/19)

USA Today: Monkeypox State Cases: New York, California Numbers Amid US Emergency

The U.S. had reported 14,115 confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases as of Friday, per the CDC. Highly-populated states are leading the numbers – with 2,744 confirmed cases in New York, followed by 2,668 confirmed cases in California. (Grantham-Philips, 8/20)

More on on the spread of monkeypox —

CIDRAP: Evidence Of Monkeypox Virus Found On Household Surfaces

A study today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report shows multiple surface sites testing positive for monkeypox virus genetic material in a household of two people infected with monkeypox in Utah. ... The swabbed areas included those from all three porous items (cloth furniture and blankets), 17 of 25 (68%) nonporous surfaces (handles and switches), and one of two mixed-surface types (chairs). (8/19)

AP: Public Health Emergency Declared Over Monkeypox In WA County

King County, which includes Seattle, on Friday officially declared the local monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as infections continue to increase in the city and other parts of the state. “We are fortunate to have one of the best public health organizations in the nation right here in King County, and today’s action ensures they will have all the tools needed to take on the challenge of monkeypox,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a written statement. (8/19)

On the monkeypox vaccine rollout —

Oklahoman: Oklahoma Is Expanding Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility. What To Know

Monkeypox vaccinations will be more widely accessible starting next week in Oklahoma, as federal health authorities have made dosing changes that allow states to stretch their vaccine supplies further. Up until this point, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has reserved vaccinations for people who have been exposed to monkeypox or people who may encounter the virus in their work, like lab technicians and certain health care workers. (Branham, 8/20)

Salt Lake Tribune: Utah Monkeypox Updates: More Counties Open Vaccine Appointments

Health departments for Salt Lake County, Davis County and Weber-Morgan Counties have monkeypox vaccine doses available for designated populations, officials say, as the number of cases statewide reached 85 Friday. (Hufham, 8/20)

The Boston Globe: Monkeypox Vaccine Providers Start New Method Of Injection

Vaccine providers in Massachusetts are starting to employ a new method of administering the monkeypox vaccine, in an effort to stretch the scarce supplies by using smaller doses for each injection. The method, authorized by the federal government on Aug. 9, involves injecting the vaccine at a shallow angle, sliding the needle near the skin’s surface rather than into the fat underneath. (Freyer, 8/21)

Axios: EU Countries May Use Smaller Doses To Increase Supply Of Monkeypox Vaccine, Agency Says

The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that European Union countries may temporarily use smaller doses of the monkeypox vaccine in order to boost supply. (Shapero, 8/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription