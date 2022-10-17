As Monkeypox Cases Fall, Scientists Probe How It Spreads
The outbreak is slowing, although some experts express concern that it may still become a widespread problem. Separately, rising flu activity is reported ahead of usual patterns, with southeast and south-central states having the highest levels.
NPR:
Research Hints At Why Monkeypox Cases Could Keep Falling In The U.S.
Health experts attribute the success to changes in behavior among those at high risk for monkeypox and quick uptake of vaccines. But a growing body of evidence suggests another factor is also helping slow down the outbreak: the virus can spread only under very particular circumstances. (Doucleff and Huang, 10/17)
Salon.com:
Monkeypox Didn't Become A Pandemic. Are We Celebrating Too Soon?
Not all experts agree with the rosier assessments about monkeypox's future. Indeed, some experts are warning that celebrations of a non-pandemic may be premature. (Rozsa, 10/14)
In updates on the flu and RSV —
CIDRAP:
First Week Of New Flu Season Shows Highest Rises In The South
Most of the country is experiencing an early increase in flu activity, with southeast and south-central states reporting the highest levels, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said [Friday]. Its weekly report [was] the first for the 2022-23 flu season. (10/14)
Stat:
CDC: Signs Point To An Early Start For Flu Season
Flu transmission has been low since the start of the pandemic, but an odd spurt of activity in April, May, and even early June of 2022 — which coincided with the onset of an early and robust flu season in Australia — suggests that flu may be making its way back. (Branswell, 10/17)
NBC News:
Surge In RSV, Virus That Can Severely Sicken Infants, Fills Hospital Beds
"The ones who tend to get the most sick are the infants below four months. And then the ones who are older who tend to get most sick are those who have some other medical conditions," said Dr. Sameer Kamath, chief medical officer for Duke Children’s Hospital and Health Center. (Bendix, 10/14)