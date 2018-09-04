But at the state level, legislatures are starting to respond to public outrage.

Modern Healthcare: As Consumers' Out-Of-Pocket Costs Grow, Will The Patient Bill Of Rights Movement Rise Again?

Emergency physician Dr. Matthew Wetschler was body surfing off Ocean Beach in San Francisco last November when a wave slammed him head-first onto the ocean floor, breaking his neck and paralyzing him. Another surfer pulled him out of the water just before he drowned. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, the closest hospital that was well-equipped to treat him, where neurosurgeons performed surgery to fuse five vertebrae and maintain blood flow to his spinal cord. After months of physical therapy at Santa Clara Medical Center and Valley Medical Center, he's walking, but still has no feeling in his hands. (Meyer, 9/1)