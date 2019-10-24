As More Conservative States Chip Away At Abortion Access, Clinics Near The Borders Start Thinking Regionally

As Missouri works to shut down its last remaining clinic, a new Planned Parenthood facility in Illinois -- 15 miles from downtown St. Louis -- prepares to absorb the patients beyond its own borders. Meanwhile, a judge blocks an Oklahoma law that would have allow doctors to face felony charges if they didn't inform their patient about abortion reversals.

The New York Times: New Illinois Abortion Clinic Anticipates Post-Roe World

When it opens just across the river from St. Louis this week, the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois will be one of the largest abortion clinics in the Midwest, set up to serve around 11,000 women a year with various health services, double the capacity of the clinic it is replacing. Its size says as much about the future as the present: With the Supreme Court’s shift to the right, activists on both sides of the abortion divide are adjusting their strategy, anticipating that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that extended federal protections to abortion, might eventually be overturned and that some states would jump at the chance to ban abortions. (Tavernise, 10/22)

The Associated Press: Oklahoma Judge Blocks New Abortion Law From Taking Effect

An Oklahoma judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a new law that would allow doctors who perform medication abortions to face felony charges for not informing women about the possibility of reversing the process. Oklahoma County District Judge Don Andrews issued a temporary injunction that prevents the law from taking effect Nov. 1. The injunction will remain in place while the case is fully litigated before the judge. (10/23)

