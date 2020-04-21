As Most Surgeries Are Put On Hold, Organ Transplants See Steep Drop In New York, Northeast

After the year started off with more than 200 transplants a month, only 23 have been performed in April. “My fear is that we will see an increase in deaths on the waitlist because of the lack of availability for an organ right now,” said the director of an organ-procurement service. Other public health news reports on another rise in anti-semitic sentiment, more home births, rising anxiety, tips on communicating with your 24/7 partner and pleas to remember dangers of climate change on Earth Day, as well.

The Wall Street Journal: Organ Transplants Plummet During New York’s Coronavirus Crisis

The volume of organ transplants across New York state has dropped precipitously with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, falling to 23 total organ transplants during April from an average of 220 transplants, according to an official for one of the state’s nonprofit transplant organizations. Hundreds of transplant recipients have contracted coronavirus, and at least 200 were hospitalized in the past week, according to Samantha Delair, the executive director of the New York Center for Liver Transplantation, who shared the data during a recent online seminar for peers in the organ-transplant community. (West, 4/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Sparks Rise In Anti-Semitic Sentiment, Researchers Say

The new coronavirus pandemic is fueling anti-Semitic sentiment, Israeli researchers said Monday, as messages online and elsewhere falsely blame Jews for the spread of the disease and the ensuing economic impact. Researchers from the Kantor Center at Tel Aviv University, which released its annual assessment of global anti-Semitism Monday, said the virus that causes the Covid-19 illness had revived centuries-old habits of faulting Jews for things that go wrong, such as natural disasters, plagues, world wars and economic crises. (Schwartz, 4/20)

The New York Times: Fear Of ‘Covid Hospitals’ Leads Women To Pursue Home Births

With less than three weeks to go until her baby was due, Aziza Hasanova packed her bags and prepared for what she expected to be a relatively smooth delivery at a Brooklyn outpost of one of New York City’s leading hospitals. But as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the city, all her planning was suddenly thrown into disarray. When she was 38 weeks pregnant, the hospital, N.Y.U. Langone in Brooklyn, canceled her last checkup, and Ms. Hasanova said a clerk at the hospital discouraged her from coming in because of the risks of being exposed to the surging number of patients infected with coronavirus. (Freytas-Tamura, 4/21)

The Washington Post: Stress And Anxiety Plague 60 Percent Of U.S,. Adults, A New Poll Says

Daily stress and worry plague a majority of American adults — 60 percent, according to a new nationwide Gallup poll, conducted from March 21 to April 5. The finding represents what Gallup describes as an “unprecedented” increase in the number of anxious Americans, a statistic that it says generally shows little change over time. (Searing, 4/20)

NPR: Couples Therapists' Stress-Reducing Advice To Survive Self-Isolation

Many Americans are spending a lot more time with their partners these days. And some of those relationships are being tested by the inevitable "pressure-cooker" moments that come with weeks of being confined to the home in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (Greene, 4/21)

The Hill: Earth Day Marks The Meeting Of COVID-19 And Climate Change

Earth Day on Wednesday is a celebration of the planet but it’s also a warning that the coronavirus crisis isn’t the only threat to the survival of humanity. The world is so focused on the COVID-19 pandemic that many people ignore the devastating consequences of climate change. President Trump’s hesitation to aggressively fight the pandemic is symptomatic of his refusal to confront climate change. (Brad Bannon, 4/20)

The Hill: Nearly Half Lived With Unhealthy Pollution Levels In 2016-2018: Analysis

Almost half of Americans lived in areas with unhealthy pollution levels between 2016 and 2018, according to an analysis published Tuesday. The American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report found that about 45.8 percent of the population, or about 150 million Americans, lived in places with unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution between 2016 and 2018. (Frazin, 4/21)

