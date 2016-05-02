As Patients Make Transition From Hospital To Home, Simple Mistakes Can Turn Fatal

It's one of the most dangerous junctures in medical care, and, despite multiple safeguards in place, the issue continues to endanger patient safety leading to deaths that could have and should have been prevented. In other public health news, a study finds that tighter alcohol restrictions lead to fewer deaths, and an expansive heart disease study turns 30.

Kaiser Health News: Hospital Discharge: It’s One Of The Most Dangerous Periods For Patients

Within two weeks of Joyce Oyler’s discharge from the hospital, sores developed in her mouth and throat, and blood began seeping from her nose and bowels. Her daughter traced the source to the medicine bottles in Oyler’s home in St. Joseph, Missouri. One drug that keeps heart patients like Oyler from retaining fluids was missing. In its place was a toxic drug with a similar name but different purpose, primarily to treat cancer and severe arthritis. The label said to take it daily. ... Oyler’s death occurred at one of the most dangerous junctures in medical care: when patients leave the hospital. Bad coordination often plagues patients’ transitions to the care of home health agencies, as well as to nursing homes and other professionals charged with helping them recuperate, studies show. (Rau, 5/2)

NPR: Tighter Alcohol Curbs For All Help Reduce Teen Motor Vehicle Deaths

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading causes of death for teenagers in the United States, and alcohol is involved in 1 out of 4 of those crashes. The stronger a state's restrictions on alcohol overall, the lower the teen death toll, a study finds. Policies aimed at the general population were more effective than those targeting teens, the study found. They included regulations that limit the hours alcohol can be sold and the density of alcohol outlets in a particular area, as well as taxes on alcohol sales. (Du, 4/30)

The Chicago Tribune: Landmark Heart Disease Study Marks 30 Years Of Research

Her heart beats thump, squish, thump, squish. Depending on the angle, the muscle appears to squeeze and release or wobble side to side. Blood flows toward the skin, then away. The valves flutter as they open and shut. (Rhodes, 5/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription