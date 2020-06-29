As Pro Sports Attempt A Comeback, Virus Hotspots Could Play The Spoilers
States like Florida, Texas and Arizona play a key role in professional sports' effort to restart. But those are also the places where COVID-19 cases are surging. Meanwhile, motor racing and marathon organizers make decisions about upcoming events.
The Wall Street Journal:
The New Virus Hot Spots Are The Centers Of The Sports World
It feels like March again. The first week of March is when it dawned on American sports that life was about to be very different. As they watched leagues around the world abruptly shut down, they began to prepare for a novel strain of coronavirus that was quietly spreading at disturbing rates. But sports kept playing—until they couldn’t. Now, with close to 40,000 reported cases per day across the U.S., many of the states on the wrong side of the epidemic curve have one more thing in common: sports. (Cohen and Beaton, 6/27)
NPR:
Indy 500 Will Run In August With Its Massive Grandstands At 50% Capacity
Spectators are welcome to attend the Indianapolis 500 in August, track officials said Friday, but the enormous venue will be limited to 50% of its normal capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indianapolis Motor Speedway usually accommodates hundreds of thousands of people for the landmark race. "We're committed to running the Indy 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23, and will welcome fans to the world's greatest racing venue," said President J. Douglas Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Chappell, 6/26)
The Washington Post:
Elite Runners Deal With A Pandemic ‘Wall’ As Races Are Canceled, Postponed Due To Covid-19
Ann Marie Kirkpatrick had been on track to run a solid Boston Marathon in April. The same for Lou Serafini, who was not only training for Boston but also leading a high-performing group of runners with the same intent. Keira D’Amato was excited to line up at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Poland at the end of March. All three high-level runners, like people across the country, are now facing a much different scenario. Because of the covid-19 pandemic, races across the country and world have been canceled or postponed. For elite athletes who often spend nearly a year with their eyes on one big prize, this is a serious blow. (Loudin, 6/27)