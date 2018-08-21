As Smoke From Wildfires Intensifies, More Air Quality Alerts Are Issued In The West Even For Healthy People

During a time of year when many vacationers like to be outside, the wildfires are making it hard to see and breathe. An already difficult wildfire season is being compounded by larger fires than in the past and changing weather patterns. In other news on the environment, the Trump administration is set to undo restrictions on coal-fired plants, lead problems reported in Chicago and Georgia, and herbicide drift damages a Texas vineyard.

The Associated Press: Hard To See, Hard To Breathe: US West Struggles With Smoke

Smoke from wildfires clogged the sky across the U.S. West, blotting out mountains and city skylines from Oregon to Colorado, delaying flights and forcing authorities to tell even healthy adults in the Seattle area to stay indoors. As large cities dealt with unhealthy air for a second summer in a row, experts warned that it could become more common as the American West faces larger and more destructive wildfires because of heat and drought blamed on climate change. Officials also must prioritize resources during the longer firefighting season, so some blazes may be allowed to burn in unpopulated areas. (Ho and Flaccus, 8/20)

The Washington Post: Watch Wildfire Smoke Blanket Most Of The Country In This Time Lapse Of Satellite Data

Public health experts treat wildfire smoke as a pollutant, similar in many ways to ozone or automobile emissions. Breathing it can be hazardous to your health, particularly for sensitive groups like children, the elderly and those with lung or heart disease. Research has shown that even low levels of outdoor air pollution can cause notable deficits in cognitive performance and worker productivity. (Ingraham, 8/20)

Los Angeles Times: California's Largest Wildfire Brings New Dangers For Firefighters On Front Lines

After more than three weeks, firefighters Monday continued to struggle against the largest fire in modern California history as the Mendocino Complex blaze prompted more evacuations and posed new dangers to those on the front lines. While battling the fire, five members of Los Angeles Fire Department Strike Team 1880C were injured Sunday. All five suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from area hospitals. (Fry, 8/20)

KQED: Here's Your Current Air Quality Report For The Bay Area

Officials have extended the air quality advisory for the Bay Area through Tuesday, saying they expect winds to blow smoke into the area. To help you stay informed about air quality during the fire season, KQED Science is providing this map showing air quality in your area and what it means for your health, updated hourly. (Ahmed and Hailye, 8/20)

Meanwhile in other environmental health-related news —

The Associated Press: Trump Ready To Ease Rules On Coal-Fired Power Plants

The Trump administration is set to roll back the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s efforts to slow global warming, the Clean Power Plan that restricts greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. A plan to be announced Tuesday would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. ... The plan is also expected to let states relax pollution rules for power plants that need upgrades, according to a summary of the plan and several people familiar with the full proposal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the plan publicly. (Daly, 8/21)

CNN: Trump's Coal Emissions Rollbacks Will Be Bad For Country's Health, Experts Say

Power plants are the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, making up roughly a third of the domestic greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. The plants also create large amounts of fine particulate matter. The particles can get trapped deep in the lungs, causing breathing problems, heart disease and inflammation. Exposure to air pollution is known to lead to a host of health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, cancer, bone loss, blood vessel damage, inflammation, cognitive issues and even death. (Christensen, 8/20)

The Wall Street Journal: EPA Head Signs Proposal To Undo Restrictions On Coal Plants

Andrew Wheeler, President Trump’s acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, on Monday signed a proposal to scrap environmental restrictions on power plants and leave much of the regulation of the industry to states. The move is the agency’s first under Mr. Trump to detail how it will regulate the power-sector carbon emissions that contribute to climate change, and it sets up months of public and legal reviews, and potentially a yearslong court battle. (Puko, 8/20)

The Associated Press: New Report Confirms East Chicago Lead Troubles

Northwestern Indiana residents and environmental advocates say they’re concerned that a federal agency took two years to release its first report about blood-lead levels in children who live at a lead-tainted Superfund site. Many young children who lived at the USS Lead Superfund site from 2005 to 2015 were nearly three times more likely to be lead-poisoned compared with children living elsewhere in East Chicago, according to the report last week by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, a branch of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (8/20)

Georgia Health News: Serious Lead Problems Reported At Fort Benning

In a new special report, Reuters News has detailed lead problems at Fort Benning, the large U.S. Army base in west Georgia. In its devastating account, Reuters reveals what it calls “a toxic scourge” inside homes on military bases, especially from lead paint. (Miller, 8/20)

NPR: West Texas Vineyards Blasted By Herbicide Drift From Nearby Cotton Fields

The damage at [Andis] Applewhite's vineyard and elsewhere is likely coming from one of her cotton-growing neighbors. New weedkillers used on the cotton crop are drifting beyond the fields and causing damage elsewhere. The same herbicides are being used on soy and other crops in the U.S. Some estimates, such as this report published last month from the University of Missouri, suggest that drift this year from one of the herbicides, dicamba, has caused over a million acres of damage to vulnerable crops across the country. (Kennedy, 8/21)

