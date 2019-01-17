As Teen Vaping Epidemic Continues To Increase, No Therapy Exists To Help Break Addiction

The anti-smoking therapies on the market — such as nicotine patches and gums — are not approved for children. Teens who become addicted will just need to have ''discipline" to quit, some experts say. In other news on the epidemic, researchers say e-cigarettes seem to be more appealing to teens than tobacco and are causing more serious problems.

The Associated Press: The Best Rx For Teens Addicted To Vaping? No One Knows

The nation's top health authorities agree: Teen vaping is an epidemic that now affects some 3.6 million underage users of Juul and other e-cigarettes. But no one seems to know the best way to help teenagers who may be addicted to nicotine. E-cigarettes are now the top high-risk substance used by teenagers, according to the latest U.S. figures , which show that Juul and similar products have quickly outpaced cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana and other substances that have been tracked over more than four decades. (Perrone, 1/16)

CNN: Why Vaping Is So Dangerous For Teens

Most of what we know about nicotine addiction in teens, we know from cigarettes. But experts say the technology and chemistry of vaping might pose an entirely different threat. "It turns out that e-cigarette use by kids doesn't look the same at all," said Dr. Sharon Levy, director of the Adolescent Substance Use and Addiction Program at Boston Children's Hospital. "How you're delivering [nicotine] and how much you're delivering ... everything you change really matters." (Nedelman, 1/17)

