As Temperatures Hit Record Highs More Heatstroke Seems Likely, But Heat-Related Illness Is Actually Declining

"The population has become more resilient to heat over time," the Harvard authors reported in a recent study. They concluded more people are learning about the value of air conditioning and staying hydrated. Media outlets also report on surviving a high fall, measles vaccinations, college football and brain injuries, and food sickness.

NPR: Scientists Predict More Heatstroke In Years Ahead

More Americans die from the effects of heat than of any other form of severe weather, and this summer has seen one heat wave after another. Some places in the U.S. and elsewhere have recorded their highest temperatures ever. In fact, the average temperature around the planet over the past four years has been the highest ever recorded, and nine of the 10 hottest years were all in this century. (The other was 1998.) All of this would suggest that more people must be experiencing heat-related illness or death. But it's more complicated than that. (Joyce, 8/26)

NPR: The Science Of Surviving A Fall

Falling from an airplane would ruin most people's day. But if you're James Bond, it's no big deal. After getting pushed out of a plane in the 1979 film Moonraker, Bond initiates a midair fight with a nearby skydiving villain and takes the evildoer's parachute. As his enemy plunges to the ground, Bond fights off a second bad guy, deploys his chute and floats gracefully to Earth. Piece of cake. (Chisholm, 8/24)

MPR News: A Year After Severe Outbreak, More Somali-American Kids Are Vaccinated Against Measles

This Saturday will mark a year since Minnesota experienced its most severe measles outbreak in recent history, and public health officials are still trying to get the word out about measles vaccinations. Last year, the state had 75 cases of the disease, making it the largest outbreak since 1990. (Richert, 8/24)

WBUR: As Evidence Of Brain Damage Mounts, College Football Grows. What's Next?

But even as more stories like Ray Griffin’s come out — and even as evidence mounts about the connection between head injuries and CTE as well as other diseases like Parkinson’s — the number of colleges offering the sport isn’t shrinking. In fact, it’s growing. (Kessler, 8/24)

The Associated Press: Feds Confirm 507 People Sick After Eating McDonald's Salad

Federal health officials say they've confirmed more than 500 cases of people who became sick with an intestinal illness after eating McDonald's salads. The illnesses reported earlier this year are linked to the cyclospora parasite, which can cause diarrhea, intestinal pain, nausea or fatigue. The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that 507 cases have been confirmed in 15 states and New York City. (8/24)

