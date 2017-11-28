One example is Walmart's recent takeover of Bonobos, where to keep biweekly premiums for workers relatively close to what they pay now, their deductibles will rise from nothing to several thousand dollars per year.

The New York Times: As Walmart Buys Online Retailers, Their Health Benefits Suffer

The steady growth of e-commerce has been a source of jobs and benefits as employment in traditional stores declines. But at online retailers taken over by Walmart, workers are finding one benefit in retreat: their company-sponsored health coverage. In little more than a year, Walmart has spent nearly $4 billion acquiring e-commerce companies with thousands of workers. Last month, many learned that their potential out-of-pocket costs for medical expenses would increase in 2018 at a rate far exceeding the overall rise in health care costs — reaching thousands of dollars in many cases. (Scheiber and Corkery, 11/27)