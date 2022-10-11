AstraZeneca’s Nasal Spray Version Of Covid Vaccine Fails Initial Human Trial

Antibody responses in respiratory mucous membranes were seen only in a minority of trial participants, in a blow to efforts to produce an easier-to-administer covid vaccine. Meanwhile, the White House says the current covid booster program is going well and is likely to garner more takers.

Reuters: AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine Suffers A Setback In Nasal Spray Trial

Attempts by Oxford University researchers and AstraZeneca Plc to create a nasal-spray version of their jointly developed COVID-19 shot suffered a setback on Tuesday as initial testing on humans did not yield the desired protection. An antibody response in the respiratory mucous membranes was seen in only a minority of participants in the trial, which was in the first of usually three phases of clinical testing, the University of Oxford said in a statement on Tuesday. (10/10)

More on the vaccine rollout —

Reuters: White House Says COVID Booster Campaign Going Well, Should Pick Up

The White House expects the rate of vaccination in its fall booster campaign to pick up over the coming weeks, and its COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on Friday characterized the initial pace as "a really good start." Jha estimated that between 13 million and 15 million Americans will have gotten the so-called bivalent booster by the end of [last] week. (Aboulenein and Erman, 10/7)

Reuters: Norwegian Cruises Loses Challenge To Florida Ban On Vaccine Mandates

A divided U.S. appeals court has rejected a challenge by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd to a Florida law barring businesses from requiring customers to show documentation proving they received a COVID-19 vaccine. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling on Thursday said the ban on "vaccine passports" adopted by Florida last year regulates economic conduct and not speech, so it does not violate Norwegian's free speech rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. (Wiessner, 10/7)

Chicago Tribune: If You Misled Others About Your COVID Status, Getting Vaccinated Or Prevention Measures, You’re Not Alone

During the height of the pandemic, 4 in 10 Americans misled others about their COVID-19 status or their adherence to public health measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Network Open, a journal of the Chicago-based American Medical Association. (Lourgos, 10/10)

In other news on the spread of covid —

CIDRAP: Omicron Tied To Less Preterm Birth, Maternal Illness Than Delta

The risk of maternal critical care admission and preterm birth were much lower amid dominance of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant than during the Delta-dominant period, finds a Scottish study published late last week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. (Van Beusekom, 10/10)

Los Angeles Times: With COVID On The Retreat, How Safe Are Holiday Gatherings?

“People should plan on being able to get together with the people that they love,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said recently. But that optimism, as always, is tinted with caution. Families with members who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness should consider taking some additional precautions, officials say. (Money and Lin II, 10/10)

Bloomberg: Long Covid Disables Millions Globally, Even As Rates Ease, Study Shows

Long Covid eases with time, according to a study that found about 1% of coronavirus patients had persistent symptoms for a year or more. In the first rigorous assessment of the magnitude of long Covid on a global scale, researchers found 6.2% of people who had Covid-19 in the pandemic’s first two years experienced at least one of three main groups of symptoms three months later. (Gale, 10/10)

