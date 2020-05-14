At Hearing, Ousted Vaccine Official Will Warn ‘Darkest Winter In Modern History’ Threatens United States

Dr. Rick Bright, an HHS official who claims he was targeted because he opposed COVID-19 policies, will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Bright, along with projecting a dire second wave if the virus isn't contained, is expected to talk about cronyism in the agency.

Politico: Top Trump Critic Will Testify Before A Chairwoman Who Is A Close Ally

President Donald Trump’s ousted vaccine chief turned whistleblower will go public with his claims on Thursday in an unusually friendly setting — a hearing chaired by a close congressional ally whose district benefited from his decisions. Rick Bright, who was abruptly removed as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority last month, will air his complaints about the Trump administration's pandemic response in front of a House subcommittee overseen by Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat who represents a Northern California district home to a company that received more than $110 million in awards from BARDA while Bright led the office. (Diamond, 5/13)

The Associated Press: US Immunologist Warns Of 'Darkest Winter' If Virus Rebounds

America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic. Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright makes his sobering prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Aspects of his complaint about early administration handling of the crisis are expected to be backed up by testimony from an executive of a company that manufactures, respirator masks. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 5/14)

NPR: Ousted Scientist Says 'Window Of Opportunity' To Fight Coronavirus Is Closing

In his written opening statement, Bright paints a gloomy picture unless the Trump administration responds more quickly and more strongly to the coronavirus. "It is painfully clear that we were not as prepared as we should have been," Bright says. "We missed early warning signals and we forgot important pages from our pandemic playbook." (Naylor, 5/14)

The Washington Post: Ousted Vaccine Official To Warn Of ‘Darkest Winter’ If Virus Returns Without Better Response

Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, was removed April 20 after having served in the position for nearly four years, and transferred to a narrower role at the National Institutes of Health. In his prepared testimony, Bright also touches on a whistleblower complaint in which he asserted he was pressured by Department of Health and Human Services leadership to make “potentially harmful drugs widely available,” including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which President Trump has repeatedly heralded. (Wagner, 5/13)

ProPublica: A Trump Official Tried To Fast-Track Funding For His Friend’s Unproven COVID-19 'Treatment,' Whistleblower Says

Last November, Rick Bright, then the director of a federal office that approves funding for medical emergencies, sat in on a meeting between his boss and two men — a pharmaceutical and biotech consultant and an Emory University professor — seeking millions of dollars for an unproven drug. Bright wrote in a whistleblower complaint filed last week that he was wary as professor George Painter and consultant John Clerici described the drug “as a ‘cure all’ for influenza, Ebola, and nearly every other virus.” The team came back in February with an updated pitch after the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting its antiviral medication could be a treatment for COVID-19. (Song, 5/14)

CNN: Rick Bright Will Warn Congress Of 'Darkest Winter In Modern History' Without Ramped Up Coronavirus Response

Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of a key federal office charged with developing medical countermeasures, will testify before Congress on Thursday that the Trump administration was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic and warn that the the US will face "unprecedented illness and fatalities" without additional preparations. "Our window of opportunity is closing. If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities," Bright is expected to say Thursday, according to his prepared testimony obtained by CNN. "Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be darkest winter in modern history." (Diamond and Collins, 5/13)

