At Heart Of Spy Case, A Plot To Leak US Medical Records To Russia
A Maryland doctor and her spouse were arrested in a sting operation that claims to have caught them trying to give medical records on potentially influential U.S. figures to Russia, news outlets report. Also: a bill to reduce rabies shot costs and "vague" promises on health care in the temporary spending bill.
The New York Times:
Army Doctor And Spouse Plotted To Give Russia Medical Records, U.S. Says
A Maryland doctor and her spouse, a U.S. Army doctor, were arrested on Thursday and charged with plotting to give the Russian government medical records of members of the American military, believing that the information could be exploited by the Kremlin, federal prosecutors said. The couple, Dr. Anna Gabrielian, a Baltimore anesthesiologist, and Dr. Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major and staff internist at Fort Bragg, were indicted after they met several times with an undercover F.B.I. agent who they believed was working for the Russian Embassy, prosecutors said. (Levenson, 9/29)
The Baltimore Sun:
Hopkins Doctor And Army Spouse Federally Charged With Trying To Pass Information To Russians
A Baltimore anesthesiologist and her U.S. Army major spouse were federally indicted Wednesday in an alleged conspiracy to disclose health information to the Russian government to assist its war in Ukraine. (Cohn, 9/29)
In news from Capitol Hill —
The Washington Post:
Bitten By A Fox, Rep. Bera Introduces Bill To Reduce The Cost Of Rabies Vaccine
Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.) has introduced legislation aimed at reducing the cost of the rabies vaccine for uninsured Americans months after a fox bit him as he was walking on Capitol Hill. “Despite being a fatal disease, rabies is preventable if treated quickly,” Bera said in a statement Wednesday, which is World Rabies Day. “After being bit by a rabid fox, I was fortunate to have access to readily available and low-cost vaccines. But for too many Americans, the costs of treatment would break their banks.” (Scott, 9/28)
KHN:
KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: On Government Spending, Congress Decides Not To Decide
Congress is supposed to complete its annual appropriations bills before the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1. But it rarely does, and this year is no different, as lawmakers scramble to pass a short-term funding bill so they can put off final decisions until at least December. Meanwhile, with an eye to the midterms, House Republicans put out a “Commitment to America,” which includes only the vaguest promises related to health care. It’s yet another demonstration that the only thing in health care that unifies Republicans is their opposition to Democrats’ health policies. It’s notable that this latest Republican plan does not suggest repealing the Affordable Care Act. (9/29)