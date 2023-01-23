At Rallies Across US, Pro-Life Activists Vow To Stop Abortion Everywhere

At Sunday's March For Life in Washington, D.C., the first since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion foes proclaimed, "We will march until abortion is unthinkable."

KHN: Anti-Abortion Activists Rally In DC In A Watershed Moment For Their Movement

Thousands of anti-abortion activists descended on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20 for the annual March for Life, a long-standing rally held for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, rescinding a constitutional right to abortion. In this report co-produced by PBS NewsHour, KHN senior correspondent Sarah Varney spoke with activists gathered in Washington about what this moment means for them and the future of the broader anti-abortion movement. (1/23)

Reuters: Abortion Opponents Call For Stricter Bans At First Post-Roe Washington March

Rally-goers said they wanted to see abortion banned in every state, at every stage of pregnancy. Some held signs that read, "I demand protection at conception" and "abortion is genocide." "I believe that, just like we wouldn't want to murder anybody out here, we wouldn't want to see any of these lives hurt or lost," said Rob McNutt, a pastor affiliated with a crisis pregnancy center in Maryland. "Life begins at conception," said Kathleen Stahl, a 60-year-old nurse from Washington, D.C., who works in maternal and child health. (Borter, 1/20)

The New York Times: Women’s March Holds Nationwide Rallies On 50th Anniversary Of Roe

National organizers of the Women’s March said their emphasis on widespread local actions — about 200 were scheduled in 46 states — reflected the recent loss of federal protection, and the prime importance, now, of state politics. “The fight at the federal level just has nowhere left to go,” said Rachel O’Leary Carmona, the executive director of Women’s March, the advocacy group that grew out of the first march. “The theater of the battle has shifted from national protections, which are gutted. All of the fights for the years to come will be at the state level.” (Russell and Sasani, 1/22)

The 19th: Post-Roe March For Life Showed Anti-Abortion Activists Are Far From Done

The March for Life, an annual mega-gathering of anti-abortion activists in Washington, D.C., started out as a protest of the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade. On Friday — ahead of the 50th anniversary of Roe, which was overturned last year — the March for Life carried on as a celebration and put on display that the goals of the nation’s anti-abortion movement go far beyond the end of a federal right to abortion. (Barclay, 1/20)

From Wisconsin —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Women’s March Draws More Than A Thousand To Madison On 50th Anniversary Of Roe

More than a thousand protesters filled the state Capitol on Sunday to demonstrate their opposition to last year's landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that pushed abortion clinics across the state to close and made Wisconsin the epicenter of a national battle over abortion access. (Beck, 1/22)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: HHS Secretary, On Wisconsin Visit, Hears Complaints About Abortion Ban

The Biden Administration's top health care official said Friday that he found it a "jarring experience" to be in Wisconsin to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision after spending Thursday in Minnesota. "It's a tale of two cities, and in the worst way," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said during a discussion with health care providers at the Cudahy Health Department. (Looby and Van Egeren, 1/20)

Also —

Axios: Roe's 50th Anniversary: Where The Abortion Fight Goes Now

Both sides in the abortion fight are trying to claim symbolic high ground on Sunday's 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade while looking ahead to a new phase that will be largely fought in state capitals and the courts. (Gonzalez, 1/22)

Roll Call: Post-Roe, Anti-Abortion Groups Move Toward Policy Push

Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered on the National Mall on Friday for the movement’s biggest annual rally, marching this year for the first time to the Capitol rather than the Supreme Court — a signal that their fight against legalized abortion has moved to the legislature, rather than the nation’s high court. (Raman, 1/20)

The 19th: Roe V. Wade Anniversary: How Abortion Access Has Changed

Few people could predict precisely what would happen if and when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the seminal 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion. But what was clear — even months before the court did so this past summer — was that gutting the 49-and-a-half-year-old precedent would unleash legal chaos and uncertainty. (Luthra, 1/20)

The majority of Americans still favor abortion freedom —

NPR: On Roe Anniversary, Americans Say Abortion Policies Are Political

A new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that 3 in 5 Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, although they hold a range of opinions when asked about the exact circumstances. The survey, conducted this January, heard from a representative sample of more than 1,000 adults, including 278 Republicans, 320 Democrats, and 324 Independents. Despite the issue's high profile, more than a quarter of Americans do not know what the abortion laws are in their state, the poll also finds. (Benshoff, 1/22)

