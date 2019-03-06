At Senate Hearing On Vaccinations, Only Sen. Rand Paul Strikes Defiant Note About Forsaking Liberty For ‘False Sense Of Security’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was quickly rebuked by his colleagues for the stance. The hearing included several witnesses, but the one that drew the most attention was Ethan Lindenberger, a teenager from Ohio who got vaccinated against his parents' wishes. Lindenberger described his choice to protect himself and other people, saying, “My school viewed me as a health threat.” He also pointed out the role social media has played in shaping the antivaccination movement.

A Senate panel warned lawmakers Tuesday about the dangers of false information about vaccines and called for a national campaign, similar to the one against smoking, to counter the public health threat posed by anti-vaccine groups. Virtually all the witnesses and members of the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, which held the hearing, endorsed the safety and importance of vaccines. But one senator, Rand Paul, (R-Ky.), struck a defiant note. (Sun, 3/5)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Tuesday the government should not force parents to vaccinate their children. "I believe that the benefits of vaccines greatly outweigh the risks, but I still do not favor giving up on liberty for a false sense of security," Paul said during a Senate hearing focused on the rise in preventable disease outbreaks. (Hellmann, 3/5)

Paul's comments were quickly rebuked by his Republican colleague and a fellow doctor, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who said he knew patients who needed liver transplants because they avoided vaccinations. He and other witnesses pointed out that communities become vulnerable to preventable infections when not enough people have been vaccinated, a concept known as herd immunity. "If you're such a believer in liberty that you should not be vaccinated, there should be consequences if you infect others," Cassidy said. (Ehley, 3/5)

An Ohio teen defied his mother's anti-vaccine beliefs and started getting his shots when he turned 18 — and told Congress on Tuesday that it's crucial to counter fraudulent claims on social media that scare parents. Ethan Lindenberger of Norwalk, Ohio, said his mother's "love, affection and care is apparent," but that she was steeped in online conspiracies that make him and his siblings vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases like the ongoing measles outbreaks. (3/5)

Most importantly, Lindenberger said, was the impact Facebook’s anti-vax communities had on his family. “I feel like if my mom didn’t interact with that information, and she wasn’t swayed by those arguments and stories, it could’ve potentially changed everything,” he said. “My entire family could’ve been vaccinated.” Lindenberger said that he believed his older siblings, who predate Facebook, had been vaccinated. He said his younger siblings have not. (Brice-Saddler, 3/5)

Social media companies face increasing scrutiny for amplifying fringe anti-vaccine sentiment amid measles outbreaks in several states like Washington. In response, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest recently made headlines by announcing initiatives to reduce vaccine misinformation on their platforms. But the focus on anti-vaccine content on social media can obscure the most important factor in whether children get vaccinated: the rules in their home states, which are being revisited in legislative debates across the country that have received far less attention. (Nyhan, 3/6)

Clark County Public Health has added a new location to places people might have been exposed to measles. There are 75 people between Washington and Oregon who have measles and two people in Clark County are suspected of having measles but not confirmed. PeaceHealth, a hospital system based in Vancouver, has shown up on the list before, but health officials have added a new instance when someone infected with measles might have passed it to others. (Harbarger, 3/5)

As a measles outbreak spread in Northern California last spring, public health workers called the family of a young boy who they feared had been exposed to the disease. The boy’s mother, however, said her 7-year-old already had his shots, so they need not worry. A month later, health investigators found out she had lied. The boy, who had since caught measles, spread it to his brother and uncle, said Dr. George Han, deputy health officer in Santa Clara County. (Karlamangla, 3/5)

Over 200 cases of measles have been confirmed in the U.S. in the past few months. About half of them occurred in the Pacific Northwest, leading Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to declare an emergency and the state legislature to propose further restricting, or even eliminating, inoculation exemptions. Nonetheless, opposition to mandatory vaccines remains fierce. (Wise, 3/5)

