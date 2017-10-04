At Vegas Hospitals It Was All Hands On Deck To Triage Hundreds Of Patients Flooding Into Facilities

“You’re standing in a pool of blood trying to care for your patient, slipping and sliding,” said trauma nurse Renae Huening. Meanwhile, officials are seeking certified trauma counselors to help serve the mental health needs of those who were affected by the shooting.

The Washington Post: As The Wounded Kept Coming, Hospitals Dealt With Injuries Rarely Seen In The U.S.

As trauma nurse Renae Huening rushed into Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Sunday night, she “followed a trail of blood indoors. ”Dozens of patients already were crammed into the waiting area, hallways and rooms of the hospital’s emergency department. Some were “red-tagged,” meaning they needed attention immediately. Names were being assigned randomly because there was no time to register people or find IDs. Huening could smell the blood. (Craig, Mello and Sun, 10/3)

The Washington Post: Who Will Take Care Of Nevada’s Wounded Psyche?

The call went out Monday from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Less than 24 hours earlier, from a suite on the 32nd floor, Stephen Paddock had squeezed off enough rounds from an AK-47-type rifle to kill at least 59 people and injure more than 500. And now, again, the hotel sought urgent help. “We are in need of certified trauma counselors,” it tweeted. And then these details: “If you can volunteer your time, please go to Circus Circus — Ballroom D where you will be given an assignment. . . . We are grateful for the support of our community.” (Nutt, 10/3)

KQED: Las Vegas Attack Prompts Surge In California Blood Donations

Blood centers across California are seeing increased donations in the wake of the shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night that killed 59 people and injured more than 520. (Klivans, 8/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: Las Vegas Massacre Reverberates In Gun-Loving Nevada

In the wake of Sunday’s mass slaughter of 59 people here at the hands of a man who perched himself in a hotel suite above a country music concert with a high-powered arsenal — and apparently one that was fully legal — many Nevadans are loath to link the bloodshed to a gun-friendly culture. (Sernoffsky and Fagan, 10/3)

Health News Florida: Orlando Health Docs Brought Preparedness Message To Vegas Before Shooting

Orlando Health officials have done six presentations in Las Vegas in the last year about how to respond to a mass shooting — including an emergency room doctor giving an educational presentation to University Medical Center Las Vegas.Physicians and emergency preparedness officials shared lessons learned from the Pulse nightclub shooting. (Aboraya, 10/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription