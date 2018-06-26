At Veterans Affairs Nursing Homes, Bed Sores, Decline In Daily Living Skills More Common Than Private Facilities

While the VA called the data behind the analysis "fake news," the report finds residents in a majority of the nursing homes serving nearly 50,000 veterans endured potential neglect and inadequate pain management. “They should be assessing individuals and doing what they can to manage it,” said Robyn Grant, director of public policy and advocacy at the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care. “And if it’s not working, they should be trying different things.”

USA Today: More Than 100 VA Nursing Homes Worse Than Private Sector In Quality

An analysis of internal documents shows residents at more than two-thirds of Department of Veterans Affairs nursing homes last year were more likely to have serious bedsores, as well as suffer serious pain, than their counterparts in private nursing homes across the country. The analysis suggests large numbers of veterans suffered potential neglect or medication mismanagement and provides a fuller picture of the state of care in the 133 VA nursing homes that serve 46,000 sick and infirm military veterans each year. (Slack and Estes, 6/25)

