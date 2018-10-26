Attacking Big Pharma Has Become Cornerstone In Claire McCaskill’s Campaign. Here Are Her Main Talking Points.

Stat's annotated excerpt of her stump speech demonstrates a political candidate going all-in on Big Pharma, as Sen. Claire McCaskill's (D-Wis.) fights to retain her seat. In other news from the elections, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) talks about her support for "Medicare for all" during a debate with Republican challenger Chele Farley.

Stat: Claire McCaskill's Boldest Claims About Pharma, Annotated

What does it sound like when a political candidate makes bashing “Big Pharma” a cornerstone of her campaign? Look no further than one of Claire McCaskill’s campaign rallies. On the trail in Missouri, the imperiled Democratic senator is talking about perceived greed within the pharmaceutical industry with an intensity largely unseen in Washington and within other political campaigns. At a recent campaign stop at a Democratic Party office here, McCaskill spent roughly half of a 15-minute stump speech ripping into drug makers and the industry at large. (Facher, 10/25)

The Associated Press: Gillibrand Says In Debate: I'd Finish Out My Senate Term

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican challenger Chele (shehl) Farley have sparred in a televised debate over immigration, health care and whether the incumbent Democrat plans to run for her party's presidential nomination in two years. ... On health care, Gillibrand said she supports Medicare for all, while Farley opposes it as being too costly for taxpayers. (10/25)

The Wall Street Journal: Gillibrand And Farley Spar Over Health Care In Senate Debate

Their 30-minute exchange was cordial, as both women outlined competing proposals on various subjects. Sen. Gillibrand said she would favor a “Medicare for All” plan that would guarantee people have “access to life-saving care.” Ms. Farley questioned the cost of such a measure, and said a single-payer health insurance system might lead to long waits for specialists or surgical procedures. (Vielkind, 10/25)

In more elections 2018 news —

New Hampshire Public Radio: Edwards Says Increasing Access To Out-Of-State Insurers Will Help Vulnerable Populations

The Republican candidate in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District Eddie Edwards says he supports the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. For people who currently rely on expanded Medicaid, he says, increasing access to insurers across the country would bring down costs. All Things Considered Host Peter Biello spoke with Edwards about healthcare policy. All Things Considered is speaking with all congressional candidates this week. (Biello and Goldstein, 10/25)

The Associated Press: AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans See A Sharply Divided Nation

With just two weeks to go until the critical midterm elections, an overwhelming majority of Americans say the United States is greatly divided, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. Few Americans believe those stark divisions will get better anytime soon. ... Overall, top issues for Americans include health care, education, economic growth, Social Security and crime, each of which was called very important by at least three-quarters of Americans. (Summers, 10/25)

Kaiser Health News: Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’ Trump, GOP Fight Back On Health Care

With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Trump administration tried to pivot away from Democrats’ attacks that they are out to dismantle health insurance protections for people with preexisting conditions. The administration made three health care moves over the course of the week, including addressing high prices paid by the Medicare program for drugs administered in doctors’ offices and outpatient facilities. (10/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription