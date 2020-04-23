Azar’s Early Stumbles Over Pandemic Severity, Testing Access Have Effectively Sidelined Him In Fight

Media outlets take a look at HHS Secretary Alex Azar's early role in the pandemic efforts, and how his missteps still haunt him. Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, is still in charge of the emergency-response supply chain despite his lack of experience and outcries from states about how poorly it's being run. And the rest of the world watches in saddened disbelief as America, once looked at as a global leader, crumbles beneath the weight of the virus.

The Wall Street Journal: Health Chief’s Early Missteps Set Back Coronavirus Response

On Jan. 29, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told President Trump the coronavirus epidemic was under control. The U.S. government had never mounted a better interagency response to a crisis, Mr. Azar told the president in a meeting held eight days after the U.S. announced its first case, according to administration officials. At the time, the administration’s focus was on containing the virus. (Ballhaus and Armour, 4/22)

Reuters: Special Report: Former Labradoodle Breeder Tapped To Lead U.S. Pandemic Task Force

On January 21, the day the first U.S. case of coronavirus was reported, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services appeared on Fox News to report the latest on the disease as it ravaged China. Alex Azar, a 52-year-old lawyer and former drug industry executive, assured Americans the U.S. government was prepared. ... Azar’s initial comments misfired on two fronts. Like many U.S. officials, from President Donald Trump on down, he underestimated the pandemic’s severity. He also overestimated his agency’s preparedness. (Roston and Taylor, 4/22)

ProPublica/WNYC: How Jared Kushner Is Tackling The White House’s Coronavirus Response — Without Any Evident Experience

On April 2, Jared Kushner uncharacteristically took to the podium to speak at the White House’s daily coronavirus briefing. He’d been given the task, he said, of assisting Vice President Mike Pence’s Coronavirus Task Force with supply chain issues. “The president,” Kushner said, “wanted us to make sure we think outside the box, make sure we’re finding all the best thinkers in the country, making sure we’re getting all the best ideas, and that we’re doing everything possible to make sure that we can keep Americans safe.” That very day, he said, President Donald Trump told him that “he was hearing from friends of his in New York that the New York public hospital system was running low on critical supply.” (Bernstein, 4/22)

The New York Times: ‘Sadness’ And Disbelief From A World Missing American Leadership

As images of America’s overwhelmed hospital wards and snaking jobless lines have flickered across the world, people on the European side of the Atlantic are looking at the richest and most powerful nation in the world with disbelief. “When people see these pictures of New York City they say, ‘How can this happen? How is this possible?’” said Henrik Enderlein, president of the Berlin-based Hertie School, a university focused on public policy. “We are all stunned. Look at the jobless lines. Twenty-two million,” he added. “I feel a desperate sadness,” said Timothy Garton Ash, a professor of European history at Oxford University and a lifelong and ardent Atlanticist. (Bennhold, 4/23)

