Babies May Need Fewer Antibiotics For EOS Than Previously Thought; Drug May Eradicate Sleeping Sickness
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
Antibiotic Use In Newborns Could Be Lowered, Study Finds
The results of a large international study indicate that postnatal antibiotic use is disproportionate compared with the burden of early-onset sepsis (EOS), researchers reported last week in JAMA Network Open. (Dall, 11/28)
Bloomberg:
Sanofi Drug Raises Hopes Of Wiping Out Sleeping Sickness
A drug co-developed by Sanofi is highly effective at treating the sometimes lethal disease called sleeping sickness and could help eradicate the ailment by the end of the decade. A single oral dose of acoziborole was 95% effective at curing patients with a late-stage form of the parasitic disease, according to a study published in The Lancet. (Loh, 11/29)
FiercePharma:
LTS Lohmann Leads Investment In Needle-Free Delivery Specialist
LTS Lohmann has thrown its weight behind Micron Biomedical’s push to enable the self-administration of drugs and vaccines without needles, co-leading a series A round and establishing a partnership with the drug delivery specialist. (Taylor, 11/29)
ScienceDaily:
Math Approach May Make Drug Discovery More Effective, Efficient
Researchers at The University of Texas at Dallas and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. have devised a computer-based platform for drug discovery that could make the process more effective, more efficient and less costly. (University Of Texas At Dallas, 11/28)
Axios:
Standalone Drug Plans Broached For Frail Seniors In Community-Based Care
Patient advocates are pressing Congress to use the lame duck session to give standalone Medicare drug coverage to some senior citizens who qualify for nursing-level care. The "fix" would make up for how the Inflation Reduction Act's drug price controls stopped short of applying to the PACE Program, a comprehensive care alternative to nursing homes. (Dreher, 11/29)