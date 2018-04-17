Barbara Bush Is Receiving Comfort Care — Here’s What That Entails

It was announced that former first lady Barbara Bush will not seek further medical treatment beyond comfort care for her failing health. People who opt for comfort care receive treatment only for their symptoms, such as shortness of breath or pain, rather than trying to prolong life.

The Associated Press: What Is Known About Former First Lady Barbara Bush’s Health

Former first lady Barbara Bush is receiving “comfort care” at her family’s home in Houston after deciding she wanted no further medical treatment for unspecified health problems. The 92-year-old has suffered from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in recent years, and had surgery in 2009 for severe narrowing of her main heart valve. She also has been treated for decades for a thyroid condition called Graves’ disease, and had surgery on a perforated ulcer in 2008. A family spokesman did not elaborate on whether there were other health problems. (4/16)

Kaiser Health News: Barbara Bush’s End-Of-Life Decision Stirs Debate Over ‘Comfort Care’

As she nears death at age 92, former first lady Barbara Bush’s announcement that she is seeking “comfort care” is shining a light — and stirring debate — on what it means to stop trying to fight terminal illness. Bush, the wife of former President George H.W. Bush, has been suffering from congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to family spokesman Jim McGrath.In a public statement Sunday, the family announced she has decided “not to seek additional medical treatment and will focus on comfort care.” (Bailey and Aleccia, 4/16)

