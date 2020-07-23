Baseball’s Opening Day Subdued
COVID changes Opening Day and affects football too.
Opening Day Amid Virus: Masks, Empty Parks, Social Justice
Opening day, at last. A baseball season that was on the brink before it ever began because of the virus outbreak is set to start Thursday night when excitable Max Scherzer and the World Series champion Washington Nationals host prized ace Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. When it does get underway — the DC forecast calls for thunderstorms, the latest rocky inning in this what-can-go-wrong game — it’ll mark the most bizarre year in the history of Major League Baseball. (Walker, 7/23)
Pennsylvania Won't Allow Blue Jays To Play In Pittsburgh
The state of Pennsylvania won’t allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid the coronavirus pandemic, health officials announced Wednesday, becoming the second jurisdiction to say no to the team as the baseball season begins this week. Canada already denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging. (Gillies, Levy and Graves, 7/23)
NFL Announces Mask Mandate For Fans
The NFL will require fans to wear face coverings to games once spectators are allowed back, the league confirmed Wednesday. NFL public relations official Brian McCarthy confirmed the new policy in a tweet, saying the requirement would apply throughout the league. (Budryk, 7/22)
Cowboys More Concerned With Rapidly Changing COVID-19 Protocols Than Unsigned Rookies
Questions regarding testing and protocols take precedence over getting someone’s signature on the dotted line at the moment. The logistics are staggering and change so quickly, decisions made in a meeting in the morning or early afternoon can be obsolete before the day is done. (Moore, 7/22)