Benefit Of Multimillion-Dollar Industry That Accredits Hospitals Called Into Question In Study

The Harvard University study challenges the assertion that patients benefit when a hospital is accredited. “The wealthy, big hospitals that generally have more resources are more likely to be Joint Commission-accredited, and the thinking is that they have better outcomes,” said Ashish Jha, the author of the study. “What you find is that it doesn’t have a big effect, and it really makes you worry. We’ve put a lot of faith and resources into accreditation.”

The Wall Street Journal: Study Challenges Hospitals’ Use Of Accrediting Watchdogs

U.S. hospitals that pay to get accredited by federally approved organizations such as the Joint Commission don’t have lower mortality rates than those inspected by state agencies, according to a Harvard University study that raises questions about the benefits of the multimillion-dollar accrediting industry. (Armour, 10/18)

In other hospital news —

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals Poised To Report Weak Third-Quarter Admissions

Hospitals' upcoming earnings season is shaping up to be dominated by company-specific deals and turnaround plans rather than the usual broad industry trends. Analysts predict HCA Healthcare, the darling of the investor community, will outperform its peers in the third quarter of 2018, and they're eager for updates on turnaround plans and pending deals at chains like Community Health Systems, Tenet Healthcare and Universal Health Services. (Bannow, 10/17)

