Beware Of Fake Emails From Cybercriminals Trying To Piggyback On Virus Fears

In a growing number of phishing scams, fraudsters are using emails disguised as information regarding the COVID-19 outbreak to get people to click on malicious links. Meanwhile, the hand sanitizer shortage is leading to counterfeit products and people looking for alternate solutions.

Stateline: Cybercriminals Seek Profit In Coronavirus

An email seemingly from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of new coronavirus infections and urges readers to click on a link to see a list of infections in their community. But the email actually comes from cybercriminals looking to use the crisis to their advantage. (Bergal, 3/12)

NBC News: Coronavirus Scammers Are Seeking To Profit Off The Deadly Virus

The new coronavirus has been a bonanza for scammers and spies, who are exploiting the global thirst for information about the outbreak to make money and steal information, government officials and cybersecurity experts say. Criminal hackers, scammers and even governments have been sending fake coronavirus-themed emails designed to trick people into opening attachments that download malicious software, allowing access to their data, experts told NBC News. (Dilanian and Saliba, 3/12)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Has Caused A Hand Sanitizer Shortage. What Should You Do?

Alarm over coronavirus has caused a run on hand sanitizers. And now, sanitizers from Purell and other brands are exceedingly hard to come by. Where it isn’t sold out, enterprising sellers are charging outrageously inflated prices simply because they can. If you don’t have any hand sanitizer, you’re not likely to get some while the manufacturers create enough supply to meet the frenzied demand caused by panic over coronavirus. (To be clear, we don’t think anyone should panic.) (Suthivarakom, 3/11)

NPR: Televangelist Jim Bakker Sued Over Fake Coronavirus Treatment

Televangelist Jim Bakker held up a blue and silver bottle, gazing intently at the label, as he questioned the woman sitting next to him. "This influenza that is now circling the globe," Bakker said on the Feb. 12 broadcast of The Jim Bakker Show, "you're saying that Silver Solution would be effective." (Schwartz, 3/11)

