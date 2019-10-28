Beware The (Medi-)Gap: If You’re Going To Make Medicare Changes, Make Sure You Know The Pitfalls

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period is now underway through Dec. 7. Here are some tips to help you navigate it all if you're enrolling or changing coverage.

CNBC: If Your Medicare Coverage Changes Include Medigap, Beware Of Snags

If you’re going to make Medicare coverage changes that include dropping or buying a supplemental plan — aka, Medigap — make sure you know the rules that come along with it. Medicare’s annual open enrollment period — now underway through Dec. 7 — allows you to switch various parts of your coverage for next year. And while that can be a straightforward yearly change for many people, others might run into snags if it involves Medigap. (O'Brien, 10/26)

The Houston Chronicle: Here’s Your Guide To 2020 Medicare Advantage Plans In Houston

The deadline to sign up for Medicare is upon us, and for some, that means it’s time to navigate the murky waters of Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C. Not all Medicare Advantage plans are created equal, which is why the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services use a five-star quality rating system to help consumers find the best plan for them. (Garcia, 10/28)

CQ: Trump Order Boosting Private Plans May Change Medicare Sign-Ups

President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on Medicare, which was designed to rebut Democrats' single-payer "Medicare for All" proposals, could impact the enrollment process as the administration seeks to boost the program's private health plans. The order, released earlier this month, is intended to bolster private insurance plans in the Medicare Advantage program. Trump and Republicans have branded "Medicare for All" as “Medicare for none,” saying Democrats’ vision of universal coverage would rip the current option for private plans away from seniors and further endanger Medicare’s financial solvency. (Clason, 10.28)

