Biden Announces Abortion, Reproductive Health Protections Under Title IX
During a White House meeting between administration cabinet members and doctors, President Joe Biden warned voters that Republicans will double down on a nationwide abortion strategy if they win back the congressional majority. He also said that steps would be taken to protect contraceptive access at universities.
The New York Times:
Biden Unveils New Measures To Protect Abortion Access
President Biden unveiled new measures on Tuesday to protect access to abortion, 100 days after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy, and called on Americans to pressure Congress to pass legislation that would ensure abortion is legal across the United States. (Rappeport, 10/4)
The 19th:
Education Department Issues Title IX Guidance On Abortion
The Biden-Harris administration issued fresh guidance Tuesday reinforcing the legal protections for pregnancy and abortion under Title IX as it recognizes the 100-day milestone since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Panetta and Haines, 10/4)
The Hill:
Biden Bashes University Of Idaho Policy On Contraception: ‘What Century Are We In?’
President Biden on Tuesday bashed the University of Idaho over its new guidance against offering birth control for students, arguing contraception shouldn’t be controversial in this day and age. “Folks, what century are we in? What are we doing? I respect everyone’s view on this — personal decision they make. But, my lord, we’re talking about contraception here. It shouldn’t be that controversial,” Biden said during a meeting of the White House Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access. (Gangitano, 10/4)
Bloomberg:
Biden Says Republicans ‘Doubling Down’ With Plan For Nationwide Abortion Ban
President Joe Biden warned that Republicans want to institute a nationwide ban on abortion as his administration directed universities to increase protections for students who obtain the procedure. “Congressional Republicans are doubling down on an extreme position with the proposal for a national ban. Let me be clear what that means. It means that even if you live in a state where extremist Republican officials aren’t running the show, your right to choose will still be at risk,” Biden said Tuesday during a speech at the White House. (Gardner, 10/4)
Politico:
Biden Wants To Use Medicaid To Address Abortion ‘Crisis.’ States Aren't Biting
The Biden administration is offering the opportunity to use Medicaid to help cover costs for people who cross state borders for abortions. States aren’t so sure they want to take it. In the two months since President Joe Biden signed an executive order encouraging states to use the health insurance program to expand abortion access, no state has applied to do so. (Messerly, 10/4)
In related news —
The 19th:
Petition To FDA Asks For Mifepristone Label To Include Miscarriage Management
Over 40 medical and advocacy groups submitted a petition to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asking for miscarriage management to be added as a use case for mifepristone, a drug commonly used in medical abortions, and ease the restrictions around who can prescribe it. (Gerson, 10/4)