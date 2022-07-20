Biden Focusing On Protecting Access To Abortion Pills, Sources Say
Politico reports that the administration considers it the most feasible of the White House’s limited options and that it would have the most immediate effect. In other abortion news, the OB-GYN who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio girl is planning to sue the Indiana attorney general.
Politico:
White House Eyes Limited Abortion Health Emergency Declaration
White House officials plotting the administration’s post-Roe response are weighing a narrow public health directive aimed at safeguarding nationwide access to abortion pills, three people familiar with the discussions told POLITICO. (Cancryn, 7/19)
Fallout over the Ohio abortion-rape case continues —
The New York Times:
Abortion Provider Prepares Defamation Suit Against Indiana Attorney General
An Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim is preparing to sue Attorney General Todd Rokita of Indiana for defamation after he said he would investigate her actions in the case, according to a statement released on Tuesday by her lawyer. (Sasani and Gay Stolberg, 7/19)
Axios:
Doctor Who Treated 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Moves To Sue Indiana AG For Defamation
Caitlin Bernard, the OB-GYN who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who was raped, took the first legal step to sue Indiana's attorney general for defamation over his comments alleging medical misconduct. (Gonzalez, 7/19)
On other abortion matters —
The New York Times:
Colleges Are Resisting Demands To Provide The Abortion Pill
Even in states that protect abortion rights, colleges are proceeding with caution. Providing the abortion pill on campus rather than referring students elsewhere enmeshes colleges in a personal, sometimes emotionally and physically taxing medical decision, according to administrators at several colleges who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. (Hartocollis and Saul, 7/19)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Colleges, Students Grapple With Reproductive Care Post-Roe V. Wade
Up until a few weeks ago, the website for the University of Texas at Austin’s health center laid out three options for pregnant students to possibly pursue: they can carry the pregnancy to term and raise the child, put the baby up for adoption or terminate the pregnancy. (McGee, 7/20)
Los Angeles Times:
After Roe Reversal, More Women Are Seeking Sterilization
On the morning of May 3, Abby C. burst into tears when she learned that a leaked draft opinion signaled the U.S. Supreme Court would likely overturn Roe vs. Wade. Before getting out of bed, the 23-year-old booked a consultation to begin the process of getting sterilized. (Gomez, 7/19)