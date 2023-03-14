Biden To Sign Executive Order On Gun Control During California Trip Today
AP reports that the order will aim to increase the number of background checks to buy guns, promote better and more secure firearms storage, and ensure U.S. law enforcement agencies are getting the most out of a gun control law enacted last summer. President Joe Biden will speak from Monterey Park, California, where a gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio in January.
AP:
Biden Expected To Sign New Executive Order On Gun Control
President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday aiming to increase the number of background checks to buy guns, promote better and more secure firearms storage and ensure U.S. law enforcement agencies are getting the most out of a bipartisan gun control law enacted last summer. The Democratic president plans to unveil his latest efforts at curbing gun violence in a speech from Monterey Park, California, said a senior White House official, who discussed the order ahead of its signing on the condition of anonymity. In January, a gunman stormed a dance hall in the community near Los Angeles and shot 20 people, killing 11, following a Lunar New Year celebration. (Miller and Long, 3/14)
The Washington Post:
Biden To Sign New Executive Order Aimed At Gun Violence
President Biden on Tuesday, during a visit to Monterey Park, Calif., where 11 were shot dead earlier this year, is planning to sign an executive order that aims to increase the number of background checks before firearms sales. As he travels to the largely Asian suburb of Los Angeles where a day of jubilation turned to anguish and terror with the mass killing inside a dance studio, Biden is also planning to draw attention to the pain inflicted on communities that experience such spasms of violence. (Viser, 3/14)
Politico:
Biden To Sign New Executive Order On Guns, Expanding Background Checks
The executive action will direct Attorney General Merrick Garland to address a background check loophole by clarifying the definition of “engaged in the business” of selling firearms, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters late Monday ahead of the announcement. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed last summer updated federal law, requiring anyone who sells guns for profit to be licensed and conduct background checks on buyers. By clarifying who qualifies as a gun dealer, the federal law will require a greater number of sellers to conduct background checks on prospective buyers. (Ward, 3/14)