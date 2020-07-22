Biden Unveils His Caregiver Plans
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announces a $775 billion (over 10 years) plan to improve care for children and the elderly. He couches it as part of an economic recovery effort.
AP:
Biden Unveils Caregiver Plan, Says Trump 'Quit' On Country
Joe Biden offered a massive plan on Tuesday to create 3 million jobs and improve care for children and the elderly as he accused President Donald Trump of having “quit” on the country during a deadly pandemic. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee promised to spend more than three quarters of a trillion dollars — $775 billion over 10 years — to increase tax credits for low-income families, bolster care-giving services for veterans and other seniors and provide preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds. (Weissert and Jaffe, 7/21)
The Washington Post:
Biden Unveils $775 Billion Plan For Universal Preschool, Child Care And Elder Care
Throughout most of his campaign, Joe Biden has sought to put forward a singular idea: I care. On Tuesday, he extended that sentiment into a specific proposal — to provide hundreds of billions of dollars for the care of young and old Americans. The proposal, which would cost $775 billion over 10 years, would provide universal preschool to 3- and 4-year-old children, fund the construction of new child-care facilities and offer tax credits and grants to help pay for care positions for the young and the elderly. (Linskey and Viser, 7/21)
AP:
Dems Push Universal Health Care, Police Overhaul In Platform
Democratic officials are moving toward a 2020 platform that promises universal access to health care, an overhaul to the U.S. criminal justice system and sharp reductions in carbon pollution driving the climate crisis, but it stops short of many goals pursued by the party’s left flank. An 80-page draft platform obtained Tuesday evening by The Associated Press presents a broadly liberal program for the country. The approach reflects presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden’s effort to balance the center-left establishment that has been his political home for decades with the party’s ascendant progressive wing. (Barrow, 7/22)