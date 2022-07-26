Biden’s Covid Symptoms Almost Gone; Manchin Tests Positive
Media outlets report on news from the White House on President Joe Biden's condition: he's said to be mostly symptom-free after four days on Paxlovid. Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin, who is 74 years old, has also tested positive. As have several other lawmakers.
The Hill:
Biden’s COVID Symptoms ‘Almost Completely Resolved,’ Doctor Says
President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms are almost completely resolved, his physician Kevin O’Connor said in a memorandum released by the White House on Monday. The president, who completed his fourth day of the antiviral Paxlovid on Sunday evening, only has residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness, O’Connor said. (Gangitano, 7/25)
The New York Times:
Biden Feeling Better As He Seeks To Show He Is Still Working Despite Covid
President Biden said on Monday that he was feeling better and sleeping through the night again as he recovered from Covid-19, and he expressed hope that he could return to work in person by the end of the week. (Baker, 7/25)
Meanwhile, in news on Sen. Joe Manchin —
AP:
Sen. Manchin Isolating After Positive COVID Test
Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the West Virginia lawmaker tweeted Monday. The 74-year-old Democrat said he’s fully vaccinated and boosted. “I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians,” he said. (7/25)
Also —
The Hill:
Murkowski Tests Positive For COVID-19
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is quarantining at her home in Alaska after testing positive for COVID-19. “After experiencing flu like symptoms I recently tested positive for COVID-19. I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely,” Murkowski said on Twitter on Monday. (Mueller, 7/25)
AP:
Maryland Rep. Ruppersberger Tests Positive For COVID-19
The Democrat who represents Maryland’s 2nd District tested positive for the virus on Sunday evening, according to a news release. The congressman’s symptoms are mild and he is working from home while isolating, his office said. He is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot. (7/25)