Biden’s Doctor Deems Him ‘Fit For Duty’ With No New Health Issues
Following President Joe Biden's annual physical Thursday, his personal physician wrote that Biden is “a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute duties of the presidency." Biden's health has been under scrutiny in the spotlight of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
NPR:
Biden Gets A Clean Bill Of Health As He Mulls A 2024 Run — Where His Age Is A Concern
The president's personal physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor has issued Biden a clean bill of health Thursday and cleared him fit to continue fulfilling his duties as commander in chief. "The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," O'Connor wrote in his report. (Jones, 2/16)
The Washington Post:
Biden Remains ‘Healthy, Vigorous,’ Doctor Says After Physical Exam
Kevin O’Connor — who has been Biden’s primary care doctor since 2009 — wrote that the most notable update from Biden’s last physical in November 2021 was his coronavirus infection over the summer, but said the president has not experienced any lingering symptoms that could be characterized as “long covid.” (Olorunnipa and Abutaleb, 2/16)
AP:
Doctor Says Biden's 'Vigorous' As He Readies For 2024 Run
The president had a lesion removed from his chest that is undergoing a traditional biopsy. But Thursday’s results largely matched the findings after the president’s last exam in November 2021, which said his coughing was due to acid reflux and his stiffened gait was the result of spinal arthritis, a previously broken foot and neuropathy in his feet. (Boak and Megerian, 2/16)
Meanwhile, in news on the president's age —
The Hill:
White House Brushes Off Haley’s Call For Mental Competency Test
White House aides are confident they can combat GOP attacks on President Biden’s age and mental acuity, saying he has proven time and again that he’s up to the job. The criticisms resurfaced this week as Republican Nikki Haley labeled herself a “next generation” candidate in making her opening pitch for her 2024 presidential bid. Haley also insisted that anyone over 75 years old should be subjected to a mental competency test. (Parnes and Gangitano, 2/16)