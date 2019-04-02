Billions Of Dollars In Disaster Aid Stuck In Congress, As Both Parties Balk At Relief Legislation

The Senate shot down test votes on two competing plans for delivering at least $13 billion in aid to communities hit by hurricanes, wildfires and catastrophic flooding in recent months. Democrats want more money for Puerto Rico, while Republicans don't think states in the Midwest are getting enough funding. It's unclear where the measure will go from here.

The New York Times: Impasse Over Aid For Puerto Rico Stalls Billions In Federal Disaster Relief

The Senate on Monday blocked billions of dollars in disaster aid for states across the country as Republicans and Democrats clashed over President Trump’s opposition to sending more food and infrastructure help to Puerto Rico. Opposition came from both parties for different reasons. Most Republicans refused to endorse a recovery bill passed this year by the House. They cited Mr. Trump’s opposition to the bill’s Puerto Rico funding, as well as their own concerns that the bill lacked money for Midwestern states, like Iowa and Nebraska, that have since been devastated by flooding and tornadoes. (Cochrane, 4/1)

The Washington Post: Emergency Aid Bill Stalls In Senate Over Puerto Rico Dispute

The vote on the GOP bill was 44 in favor and 49 against. The House Democratic bill failed on a vote of 46-to-48. Sixty votes were needed for either piece of legislation to advance. It’s unclear how Congress and the administration will move forward to revive the emergency package, and the impasse risks indefinitely delaying disaster funding nationwide amid partisan sniping. Support for disaster aid is often bipartisan on Capitol Hill, but the dispute over this legislation has become increasingly bitter, despite the evident need. (Werner and Stein, 4/1)

Politico: Senate Fails To Advance Disaster Aid Package Amid Puerto Rico Clash

Negotiations around disaster aid hit a snag last week, after Democrats told Republicans they would not back Perdue’s package unless it matched the House-passed plan on money for Puerto Rico, which was devastated by two hurricanes in 2017. Trump, during a closed-door meeting with Republicans last week, reportedly said Puerto Rico was getting too much storm funding. Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said on the Senate floor Monday night that Democrats are “unwilling to help” disaster victims “unless their demands are met.” Congress already gave Puerto Rico billions of dollars last year in aid, much of which the U.S. territory has yet to spend, he said. (Scholtes and Levine, 4/1)

The Washington Post: President Trump Lashes Out At Puerto Rico After Disaster Bill Fails In Senate

Trump, who has reportedly said in private that he doesn’t want “another single dollar” going to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, again complained about funding for the island and called San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, a frequent critic, “crazed and incompetent.” “The Democrats today killed a Bill that would have provided great relief to Farmers and yet more money to Puerto Rico despite the fact that Puerto Rico has already been scheduled to receive more hurricane relief funding than any ‘place’ in history,” Trump tweeted around 11 p.m. “The people of Puerto Rico are GREAT, but the politicians are incompetent or corrupt.” (Elfrink, 4/2)

