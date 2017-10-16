Birth Control Backlash: Trump Should ‘Rethink’ Policy On Contraception Coverage

Editorial pages also take a tough stance on President Donald Trump's move last week to roll back Affordable Care Act provisions regarding birth control coverage.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Administration Should Rethink Bid To Deny Assistance For Birth Control Coverage.

President Donald Trump’s feelings about women are no secret. While saying that he loves them, Trump has demeaned women, objectified them, mocked them and been accused of assaulting them. So it comes as no surprise that he moved earlier this month to deny women federal assistance to pay for birth control and expand leeway for employers to withhold such coverage on religious grounds. (10/15)

Lexington Herald Leader: Trump’s No Prude But He Panders. So Keep Fighting For Birth Control, Science.

The new 163-page case against contraception, now part of federal regulations, is being used to justify President Donald Trump’s rollback of the low-cost access to contraceptives mandated by Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Trump expanded an exemption to allow employers to cite moral, in addition to religious, reasons for refusing to pay for contraceptives in their employees’ insurance plans. (10/13)

