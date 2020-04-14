Bishop Who Held Services Despite Virginia’s Shutdown Order Dies Of COVID-19
Gerald O. Glenn preached to dozens of worshipers in late March, saying “I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus.” His death comes amid tensions between some church officials and state leaders as they push back against the shutdown orders.
The New York Times:
Bishop Who Defied Social Distancing Dies After Contracting Covid-19, Church Says
A Virginia bishop who defied warnings about the danger of religious gatherings during the pandemic and vowed to keep preaching “unless I’m in jail or the hospital” died over the weekend after contracting Covid-19, his church said. The bishop, Gerald O. Glenn, 66, the founder and pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Chesterfield, Va., died on Saturday night, according to Bryan Nevers, a church elder. (Vigdor, 4/14)
The Washington Post:
Virginia Pastor Gerald Glenn Dies Of Covid-19 After Saying 'God Is Larger' Than The Virus
Glenn preached in church about the virus in March, before he became sick, encouraging people not to be afraid. On March 22, five days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) had urged people to “avoid non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people,” Glenn told his congregation that “I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus,” according to a video played April 6 by Richmond station WTVR. (Boorstein, 4/13)
The Associated Press:
Three Southern California Churches Sue Gov. Newsom Over Coronavirus Orders
Three Southern California churches that want to keep their doors open during the coronavirus outbreak sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials Monday, arguing that social distancing orders violate the 1st Amendment right to freedom of religion and assembly. The suit, filed in the federal court for the Central District of California, also names state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and officials of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. (4/13)