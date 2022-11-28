Blood Bag Shortage Hinders Donations

Becker's Hospital Review notes collection of universal type O-negative blood has been particularly impacted by recent problems with supply of collection bags — including "double dose" versions. Also in the news: Mark Cuban's efforts to solve drug shortages, amoxicillin alternatives, and more.

Becker's Hospital Review: Blood Bag Shortage Complicates Collection Efforts

Blood bag shortages nationwide, particularly for the only universal blood type, O-negative, has been causing organizations to issue an urgent appeal to donors, multiple sources report. The Arkansas Blood Institute reported losing hundreds of units of Type O-negative blood a month because of recent blood bag shortages. (Schoonover, 11/23)

More on drug shortages —

Becker's Hospital Review: Mark Cuban In Talks With Hospitals To Solve Drug Shortages

Mark Cuban is in talks with hospitals to identify generic drugs that often run in short supply, which he aims to make in a robotics-driven manufacturing plant currently in development in Dallas. Mr. Cuban appeared on the Motley Fool podcast Nov. 23 with host Chris Hill to talk about disrupting healthcare, which Cost Plus Drugs has managed to do since its establishment in May 2020. (Gamble, 11/23)

CIDRAP: AAP Issues Guidance On Alternatives To In-Shortage Amoxicillin

Amid a shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has issued guidance on alternatives to the oral powder formulation for suspension in its Red Book Online. (11/23)

NBC News: Adderall And Amoxicillin Shortage: What's Going On And Why

Drugmakers have offered little insight into the reasons for the shortages, other than to blame surging demand. In the case of amoxicillin, demand has become particularly acute amid a so-called tripledemic of Covid, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and the flu that are converging this season. (Wile, 11/23)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Stat: Former Merck CEO: Democracy, The Drug Industry Are In Danger

Ken Frazier, the former chief executive of Merck, has been the preeminent pharmaceutical CEO of his era. He is also likely the most prominent CEO to have spoken out against the former president, Donald Trump. (Herper, 11/28)

The Wall Street Journal: World’s Top-Selling Drug Going Off Patent Means Big Bucks For Middlemen

Starting next year the highest-grossing drug of all time, AbbVie‘s Humira, will finally face competition from copycat biologics in the U.S. Yet the makers of the complex generics known as biosimilars won’t necessarily be the biggest winners. The top beneficiaries could instead be the middlemen such as Cigna and CVS Health, which will negotiate and dispense the drugs to patients. (Wainer, 11/27)

Kansas City Star: New KCK Pharmacy Dispenses Bargain Medicine And Hope

As disease raced through her body, Ruby suffered unrelenting pain for years. She’s the patient John Yost had in mind when he decided to open a charitable pharmacy in Kansas City, Kansas, for people who can’t afford their prescriptions. Researching the need, the data about drug costs and usage in the United States stunned him. (Gutierrez, 11/27)

On medical marijuana and cannabis —

Politico: Cannabis Banking Supporters Scramble To Reach Lame-Duck Deal

Urgency is building in the Senate to get cannabis legislation passed before the year is over. The specter of a Republican-led House has lit a fire under proponents of cannabis banking legislation, according to three House and Senate staffers involved in discussions on both sides of the aisle. (Fertig, 11/23)

The Boston Globe: Medical Marijuana For Kids? These Moms Sought It Out — And Say Any Parent Would Have Done The Same

To most parents, the idea of giving marijuana to their underage children is simply unimaginable. But a few say they had no other choice. (Adams, 11/25)

