Body Of CDC Researcher Who Had Disappeared Is Found

Police said there is no indication of foul play in Timothy Cunningham's death.

The New York Times: Body Of Missing C.D.C. Employee Found In Atlanta River

The body of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee who went missing two months ago was found in a river in Atlanta on Tuesday, the authorities said on Thursday. In February, the authorities announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the disappearance of Timothy J. Cunningham, 35. But on Thursday the authorities said there did not appear to be any signs of foul play in his death. (Stack, 4/5)

The Washington Post: Timothy Cunningham: Body Of Missing CDC Epidemiologist Found In River

Authorities said that there was no indication that there had been foul play, however, the circumstances surrounding Cunningham's death are still largely a mystery. Authorities said during a news conference Thursday that it appears Cunningham drowned, but they have not yet determined whether his drowning was accidental or intentional. (Bever and Horton, 4/5)

NPR: CDC Epidemiologist Found Dead Weeks After Going Missing, Drowning Suspected

Gorniak added that the condition of Cunningham's body is "consistent" with having been in the water since the day he went missing and that there were no signs of trauma or underlying medical conditions. Officials said Cunningham's body was recovered Tuesday evening. Since his disappearance, Cunningham's friends, family and CDC co-workers had been questioned and a $10,000 reward offered. (Held, 4/5)

The Hill: Body Of Missing CDC Researcher Found In Atlanta River

Cunningham vanished Feb. 12. after telling colleagues at CDC headquarters he was not feeling well. According to the Atlanta Police Department, he had recently spoken to a supervisor about why he was passed over for a promotion. The CDC denied that report, but Atlanta police stood by its statement. (Weixel, 4/5)

