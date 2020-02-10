Border Patrol’s ‘Terrible Legacy’: Rapid Growth, Weak Leadership, Kickback Schemes Befell Agency, Report Says

A ProPublica investigation looks at scandals within the agency as the fourth chief leads it since President Donald Trump was elected and as senior leadership in key areas retire early. Other news from the administration is on kidney care treatment delays.

ProPublica: A Group Of Agents Rose Through The Ranks To Lead The Border Patrol. They’re Leaving It In Crisis.

On a Saturday evening in late September, Deputy Chief Scott Luck gathered with family and friends in the crystal-chandeliered ballroom of the Trump National Golf Club, nestled along the shores of the Potomac River in Virginia, to celebrate his retirement after 33 years in the U.S. Border Patrol. The party was adorned with a who’s who in Border Patrol leadership, past and present. There was the unmistakable figure of Luck’s boss, Chief Carla Provost, tall and broad with her trademark fringe of brown bangs, and her longtime friend Andrea Zortman, who helps oversee foreign operations for the agency. (Del Bosque, 2/10)

The Washington Post: Trump Delays Kidney Dialysis Rule Amid Industry Complaints

The Trump administration has delayed a signature health-care initiative to boost the number of U.S. kidney patients who undergo dialysis at home and get transplants, amid resistance from kidney doctors and large dialysis companies whose payments from the Medicare system could be reduced under the plan. Trump listed his plan to improve kidney care as a key initiative in his State of the Union speech this week. (Rowland, 2/7)

