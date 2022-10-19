Boston University Clarifies Its Covid Research: Variant Was Less Deadly
The U.K.'s Daily Mail tabloid newspaper stirred controversy by saying Boston University had engineered an artificial covid variant with an "80% kill rate," the Boston Globe notes. The university has responded aggressively, and noted its experiments actually made the virus less dangerous.
The Boston Globe:
BU Calls Report That It Created A More Dangerous COVID Strain ‘False And Inaccurate’
Boston University on Tuesday denied news reports that it had created what a British tabloid breathlessly described as a COVID strain “with an 80% kill rate,” a headline picked up by other media outlets that stirred fears that a dangerous new pathogen could be unleashed. (Saltzman, 10/18)
Stat:
BU Lab Wasn’t Required To Clear Covid Study With NIH, Director Says
The director of a Boston University laboratory that conducted potentially controversial research on the viruses that cause Covid-19 said his institution didn’t clear the work with the National Institutes of Health because it wasn’t funded by the federal agency. (Branswell, 10/18)
CIDRAP:
Lab-Made SARS-CoV-2 Study Prompts Gain-Of-Function Questions
Media reports claimed that the study included gain-of-function experiments, which have sparked concerns about dual-use and accidental release, especially in light of safety lapses at federal research facilities. In 2016, a federal advisory group commissioned an extensive risk assessment that it used to issue its final guidance. Gain-of-function research involves manipulating organisms to increase their transmissibility, virulence, immunogenicity, or other capabilities. "Dual-use" refers to experiments that can be used for both good and ill. (Schnirring, 10/18)
Experts are warning of a variant storm —
The Washington Post:
XBB, BQ.1.1, BA.2.75.2 — A Variant Swarm Could Fuel A Winter Surge
Instead of a single ominous variant lurking on the horizon, experts are nervously eyeing a swarm of viruses — and a new evolutionary phase in the pandemic. This time, it’s unlikely we will be barraged with a new collection of Greek alphabet variants. Instead, one or more of the multiple versions of the omicron variant that keep popping up could drive the next wave. They are different flavors of omicron, but eerily alike — adorned with a similar combination of mutations. Each new subvariant seems to outdo the last in its ability to dodge immune defenses. (Johnson, 10/18)
USA Today:
New COVID Variants Are Emerging: BA.4.6, BQ.1, BQ.1.1 & BF.7 Explained
At one point in August, the highly transmissible variant made up over 99% of new coronavirus infections. But now, BA.5 only accounts for about 67% of new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Rodriguez, 10/18)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Is XBB Really A ‘Nightmare Variant’? Here’s What COVID Experts Say
Some more sensationalist reports have called XBB a “ nightmare variant ” due to its apparent ability to evade immunity and dampen some therapies. But infectious disease experts say it is too soon to jump to such broad conclusions. (Vaziri, 10/18)