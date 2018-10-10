Braced for the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood's new strategy includes three major components: expanding access in states with laws favorable to reproductive rights; policy work aimed at strengthening reproductive rights; and efforts to reduce stigma surrounding abortion. Meanwhile, anti-abortion advocates are strategizing on the best cases to push forward.

NPR: With Kavanaugh Confirmed, Both Sides Of Abortion Debate Gear Up For Battle

