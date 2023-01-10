Brain-Computer Interface Found Safe, Can Work For Paralyzed Patients

Politico reports on successes declared by Synchron, a company researching systems for paralyzed patients to connect to computers via direct implants into veins in the brain. Separately, the New York Times explains how AI technology is used to compute new human protein models.

Politico: Brain-Computer Interface Company Releases First Safety Trial Data

Synchron, a New York City company that hopes to enable paralyzed patients to use computers without the use of their hands, has just published results of its first in-human safety trial in JAMA Neurology. The study sought to answer two questions: Is inserting a brain-computer interface into a vein in the brain safe and will it allow paralyzed patients to use a computer. The company said the answer to both is yes. (Reader, 1/9)

The New York Times: A.I. Turns Its Artistry To Creating New Human Proteins

David Baker, the director of the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington, has been working to build artisanal proteins for more than 30 years. By 2017, he and his team had shown this was possible. But they did not anticipate how the rise of new A.I. technologies would suddenly accelerate this work, shrinking the time needed to generate new blueprints from years down to weeks. (Metz, 1/9)

On other developments in science, research —

Axios: Drought, Extreme Rains Linked To Infectious Diseases In Kids

A new study finds that drought and flood-causing rains are linked to increases in deadly diarrhea-related illnesses for young children in the Global South. This further demonstrates the role of climate-related impacts on the inequitable burden of disease. (Horn-Muller, 1/9)

CNN: Here's How To Eat To Live Longer, New Study Says

You can reduce your risk of an early death for any reason by nearly 20%, just by eating more foods from your choice of four healthy eating patterns, according to a new study. People who more carefully followed any of the healthy eating patterns — which all share a focus on consuming more whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes — were also less likely to die from cancer, cardiovascular illness, and respiratory and neurodegenerative disease. (LaMotte, 1/9)

Stat: Arrowhead RNA Treatment Improves Liver Scarring In Patients

An experimental RNA treatment reduced liver scarring in half of patients with an inherited disease called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD, according to results from a mid-stage clinical trial reported Monday by its maker Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. The improvement in liver fibrosis demonstrated by the treatment, called fazirsiran, was generally in line with expectations based on previous data. However, 38% of patients treated with a placebo also showed the same liver-fibrosis improvement — a response that was higher than expected, making it more difficult to discern fazirsiran’s benefit. (Feuerstein, 1/9)

CIDRAP: WOAH Report Highlights Continued Use Of Antibiotics For Animal Growth

A report today from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) indicates that farmers in many countries are still using medically important antibiotics for growth promotion. (Dall, 1/9)

In research relating to covid —

CIDRAP: Study Finds No Tie Between COVID Vaccine, Infection And Newborn Anomalies

A Scottish study finds no link between COVID-19 vaccination or infection of pregnant women and major congenital anomalies in their babies. The nationwide study, led by University of Edinburgh and Public Health Scotland researchers, was published late last week in Nature Communications. (Van Beusekom, 1/9)

Reuters: Omicron COVID Booster Cuts Hospitalization In Over 65s, Israeli Study Finds

The Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster developed by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) sharply reduced hospitalizations among older patients, Israeli researchers said on Monday, in some of the first evidence of the jab's real-world effectiveness. The study by researchers from healthcare provider Clalit, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Sapir College has not yet been peer reviewed. (1/9)

Reuters: Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID Vaccine Meets Main Goals In U.S. Trial

Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O) said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United States. The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an immune response in individuals who had not received a COVID vaccine previously as well as those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), meeting its main goals, Ocugen said. (1/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription