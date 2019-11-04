Breath Tests Are A Linchpin In The Fight Against Drunken Driving. The Problem Is That They’re Often Unreliable.

The New York Times investigates the machines, which are found in nearly every police station in America yet can yield results that were at times 40 percent too high. The consequences of the legal system’s reliance on these tests are far-reaching as people are wrongfully convicted based on dubious evidence.

