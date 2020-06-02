Broader Solution Needed: Michigan Gov. Whitmer To Testify About FEMA’s Weak Response; Advocates Stress Need To Protect Chesapeake Bay Post-COVID

Media outlets report on news from Michigan, Maryland, California, Nevada, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Louisiana.

CBS News: Whitmer To Testify About "Confusion" Over PPE In Early Days Of Coronavirus Pandemic

In testimony before Congress Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to slam the Trump administration over "confusion" in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in coordinating the allocation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the federal government, according to prepared remarks obtained by CBS News. Michigan was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 57,000 cases since the pandemic began. During the height of the pandemic, Whitmer became nationally known as she enforced some of the strictest lockdowns in the country. (Turman, 6/1)

The Baltimore Sun: Coronavirus Is Helping The Chesapeake Bay By Curbing Pollution, But What Happens After The Pandemic

In the midst of the devastating human toll and economic collapse caused by the coronavirus, a few environmental improvements seem — on the surface — like silver linings on all the dark clouds. Air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions declined as fewer people drove to work and airplanes idled. The burning of coal and oil plummeted. Noise pollution diminished because there was less traffic and more people were out walking, suddenly having more time to witness the blooming of flowers. (Tom Pelton, 6/1)

CalMatters: How California Farms Can Survive The Post-Pandemic World

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, few industries have been quite as essential to the nation as agriculture. From pickers crouching for nine hours a day to scoop up strawberries to CEOs making handshake deals to keep their companies afloat, hundreds of thousands of workers are feeding America. But, in many ways, the pandemic is forcing farmers to reevaluate how they do business. Across California, nearly 60% of farmers have lost significant revenue, washing their milk down drains, beefing their dairy cows and ploughing under their lettuce and other crops, according to surveys carried out by the California Farm Bureau Federation and the Monterey County Office of Agriculture. (Cimini, 5/28)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Sisolak Announces Expanded Coronavirus Testing, Tracing

Nevada will vastly expand its COVID-19 testing and contact tracing abilities under a framework announced Monday by Gov. Steve Sisolak, an effort funded by federal pandemic response money as well as $96 million from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Dentzer, 6/1)

Boston Globe: Raimondo Announces Fewer COVID-19 Cases; Rejects Trump’s Advice To ‘Dominate’ Floyd Protesters

In the past three months, when Governor Gina M. Raimondo spoke about “keeping Rhode Islanders safe,” she was referring to the swift spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. But on Monday, as she announced the “great news” of the decline in positive cases and deaths from COVID-19, Raimondo also addressed the new crisis -- the reaction to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being detained by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for several minutes. (Milkovits, 6/1)

Sacramento Bee: Two Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Sacramento County, Bringing Total To 58

Two more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday morning in Sacramento County, bringing its death toll to 58 as California continues its battle against the pandemic. The county’s death toll increased for the first time since May 18. (McGough, 6/1)

Boston Globe: Offices In Boston Are Open For Business, But Few Workers Are Showing Up

Workers could finally return to Boston’s office towers Monday, but the city’s central business district still looked more like a ghost town than a boom town. The pandemic, not scenes of violence and looting from Sunday night, kept most people away. Several business leaders said that one night of unrest would not change attitudes about commuting into the city, unless the violence escalates. (Chesto and Gardizy, 6/1)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Pair Of New Orleans Hotels To Lay Off 139 Workers, Plan To Reopen When Tourists Return

More than 100 workers are slated to be laid off across two hotels in downtown New Orleans because of the economic downturn spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which has frozen much of the tourism the Crescent City relies on. The goal is to reopen once tourists return to New Orleans and demand for hotel rooms pick up, an official said. (Mosbrucker, 6/1)

CalMatters: Planning To Reopen, California Schools Seek Guidance, Money

Guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as from the state Department of Education, is forthcoming. In the coming weeks, California’s educators will try to answer one question: How will schools safely reopen campuses for students and educators in the fall? Social interaction among peers and teachers, educators say, is just as much an integral part of students’ education as the learning that takes place inside California’s classrooms. This will make social distancing, they say, a tall task, if not nearly impossible, to enforce in school settings, and much more so without guidance and funding. (Cano, 6/1)

Bay Area News Group: Chabot College Raises Nearly $200,000 For COVID-19 Relief

Community college students in Hayward most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic have received $93,000 in direct aid and 200 Chromebooks since April 1, with close to another $100,000 in donations to be distributed in advance of the fall semester. The Friends of Chabot College established its COVID-19 Emergency Student Aid Appeal to assist with distance learning and to help those struggling to pay for basic needs, including food and rent. (Mazeika, 6/2)

