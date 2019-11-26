Busting Myths: Don’t Wash Your Turkey Before It Goes In Oven, Doing So Could Spread Germs To Nearby Food
Even though food experts have been warning people for years, the cultural norm of washing the turkey at Thanksgiving has persisted.
The Associated Press:
Stop! Washing Your Thanksgiving Turkey Could Spread Germs
Go ahead and rinse your cranberries, potatoes and green beans. But food experts say don’t — repeat don’t — wash the turkey before popping it in the oven on Thanksgiving Day. They say that could spread the germs lurking on your turkey in the kitchen sink or nearby food. But it’s been a challenge trying to convince cooks to stop rinsing off raw poultry. (Choi, 11/25)
CNN:
Thanksgiving Dinner: Check Your Pantry And Fridge For These Recalled Foods
If you're hosting Thanksgiving festivities this year, it's time to check your pantry and fridge. Federal health officials are warning people to avoid some foods due to a series of issues -- from E. coli to lack of inspection. Here are the foods to keep away from your holiday table. (Karimi, 11/24)